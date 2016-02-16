Join our fan page
1 Click Button To Close All Open Positions - expert for MetaTrader 4
Click "Close All" button to close all your open positions (regardless of the pair) at once.
This new version doesn't contain the code written below that previous versions had which may cause an infinite loop.
if(checkOrderClose==false) continue;
but instead brings an error control system to prevent an infinite loop while still closing all trades.
if(checkOrderClose == false) { int errorCode = GetLastError(); if (errorCode == 1 || errorCode == 2 || errorCode == 5 || errorCode == 6 || errorCode == 64 || errorCode == 65 || errorCode == 132 || errorCode == 133 || errorCode == 139) break; else continue; }
