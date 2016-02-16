CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Experts

1 Click Button To Close All Open Positions - expert for MetaTrader 4

grandaevus | English Русский
Views:
72532
Rating:
(39)
Published:
Updated:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

Click "Close All" button to close all your open positions (regardless of the pair) at once.


This new version doesn't contain the code written below that previous versions had which may cause an infinite loop.

if(checkOrderClose==false) continue;

but instead brings an error control system to prevent an infinite loop while still closing all trades.

if(checkOrderClose == false)
         {
         int errorCode = GetLastError();
         
         if (errorCode == 1 || errorCode == 2 || errorCode == 5 || errorCode == 6 || errorCode == 64 || errorCode == 65 || errorCode == 132 || errorCode == 133 || errorCode == 139) break;
         else continue;        
         }   

Example of RSI Automated Example of RSI Automated

This is my 1st published code, it is very simple code example: RSI 14 (price close) — open buy when it is < 25, close buy when it is > 50, open sell when it is > 75, close sell when it is < 50.

FloatingSpread FloatingSpread

The indicator for the floating spread. Displays the change in spread of multiple currency pairs.

Not Only Spread Not Only Spread

Spread, its moving average (EMA), its maximum and minimum, and ticks per second (market speed) in the Comment. The version 1.01 is made with the normal average, instead of the moving average.

Example of Stochastic Automated Example of Stochastic Automated

The main idea of this Expert Advisor is to trade by the basic concept of Stochastic oscillator in its basic parameters, with ability to change these parameters via the EA inputs.