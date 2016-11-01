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Indicators

Draw Psy Levels - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Mladen Rakic
Mladen Rakic

Mladen Rakic

4.9 (188)
993 codes 95 topics 35864 comments
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10387
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Real author: Im_hungry

You need to specify max and min price, and the indicator draws equidistant horizontal lines.


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