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Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Draw Psy Levels - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Real author: Im_hungry
You need to specify max and min price, and the indicator draws equidistant horizontal lines.
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