CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

RoundPriceAlert - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
9266
Rating:
(20)
Published:
Updated:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

It is statistically proved that the market very often reacts to changes in behavior on the "round levels" of price. Psychologically, a man is ready to change something reaching the round number. For example, start losing weight on Monday, quit smoking on the 20th, to close the deal at 1.6000.

The RoundLevels indicator has been developed for this. It gives signals fixing "round levels" of price in all historical range of the price values of the selected currency pair.

The indicator can give the following variants of the signals:

  • Sound signal;
  • Alert;
  • Push-notification to the smartphone;
  • The message to the email, mailbox.

The following indicator parameters are available for a trader to control signals:

//+-----------------------------------+
//|  INPUT PARAMETERS OF THE INDICATOR|
//+-----------------------------------+
input bool On_Push = false;                        //push-notifications input
input bool On_Email = false;                       //email input
input bool On_Alert = true;                        //alert input
input bool On_Play_Sound = false;                  //sound signal input
input string NameFileSound = "expert.wav";          //the name for sound signal
input string  CommentSirName="RoundPriceAlert: ";    //the first part of the alert-comment
input uint RoundDigits=3;                         //the number of zeros in the digits
input uint SignalPause=5;                         //the interval in minutes between signals

Image:

Fig.1 The alert using the RoundPriceAlert indicator

Fig.1 The alert using the RoundPriceAlert indicator 

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1475

Dserg-PPZ Dserg-PPZ

The indicator draws possible support and resistance lines considering the fractals clusters

DiNapoli Stochastic DiNapoli Stochastic

A smoother stochastic from the book by Joe Dinapoli "Trading With DiNapoli Levels"

ExTrend ExTrend

The channel formed by two trend lines drawn at the high and low formed by the last two fractals

MaxMinRange MaxMinRange

Two histograms to define the current market situation