It is statistically proved that the market very often reacts to changes in behavior on the "round levels" of price. Psychologically, a man is ready to change something reaching the round number. For example, start losing weight on Monday, quit smoking on the 20th, to close the deal at 1.6000.

The RoundLevels indicator has been developed for this. It gives signals fixing "round levels" of price in all historical range of the price values of the selected currency pair.

The indicator can give the following variants of the signals:

Sound signal;

Alert;

Push-notification to the smartphone;

The message to the email, mailbox.

The following indicator parameters are available for a trader to control signals:

input bool On_Push = false ; input bool On_Email = false ; input bool On_Alert = true ; input bool On_Play_Sound = false ; input string NameFileSound = "expert.wav" ; input string CommentSirName= "RoundPriceAlert: " ; input uint RoundDigits= 3 ; input uint SignalPause= 5 ;

Image:









Fig.1 The alert using the RoundPriceAlert indicator