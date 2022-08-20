How do I change my mq5 file to ex5 file?

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Hi, everyone.

I have a mq5 file. I would like to change this to ex5 file.

But I don't know how.

Please let me know.

Thanks, anyway.  

 
Chang Suk Chung:

Hi, everyone.

I have a mq5 file. I would like to this to ex5 file.

But I don't know how.

Please let me know.

Thanks, anyway.  

It is necessary to compile your mql5 the file. Make double click on mql5 the file - the MetaEditor will automatically be started after that. In the MetaEditor press "F7".
 
Just compile this file in Metaeditor.

Because MT5 terminal is using ex5 files (not ,q5 files) so when you place mql5 file to MT5 folder and restart MT5 so this file will automatically be compile and ex5 file will be created (and you can take it, copy or whatsoever).

-----------

For more info:

MetaEditor Help

The window of the MetaEditor options can be opened using the "Options Options" command in the "Tools", in the "Standard" toolbar or using the "Ctrl+O" key combination. All the options are grouped in tabs according to their purpose:

  • General — general settings of the source code editing: tab size, autocomplete, names substitution, etc.;
  • Colors — settings of colors of MQL4/MQL5 syntax highlighting;
  • Font — font settings of the text typed in MetaEditor;
  • Debugging — settings of program debugging;
  • MQL5.community — settings of connection to MQL5.community for accessing unique services including MQL5 Storage.

-----------

MetaTrader 5 - More Than You Can Imagine!

  1. Charts
  2. Navigator
  3. Trading
  4. Toolbox
  5. Testing and Optimization
  6. Integration with MQL5.community
  7. >MetaEditor
  8. The MQL5 Programming Language
  9. Services for Traders and Developers


 
Karputov Vladimir:
It is necessary to compile your mql5 the file. Make double click on mql5 the file - the MetaEditor will automatically be started after that. In the MetaEditor press "F7".

Thank you very much.

I have another question. 

I am seeing my mq5 file at meta editor.

But I can't find ex5 file there yet.

Ex5 file is just showed at MT5 terminal.

I would like to upload my expert advisor product at Market.  

 

 

 

Would you please let me know how to find the ex5 file in order to attach? 

Thanks. 

 
Sergey Golubev:
Just compile this file in Metaeditor.

Because MT5 terminal is using ex5 files (not ,q5 files) so when you place mql5 file to MT5 folder and restart MT5 so this file will automatically be compile and ex5 file will be created (and you can take it, copy or whatsoever).

-----------

For more info:

MetaEditor Help

The window of the MetaEditor options can be opened using the " Options" command in the "Tools", in the "Standard" toolbar or using the "Ctrl+O" key combination. All the options are grouped in tabs according to their purpose:

  • General — general settings of the source code editing: tab size, autocomplete, names substitution, etc.;
  • Colors — settings of colors of MQL4/MQL5 syntax highlighting;
  • Font — font settings of the text typed in MetaEditor;
  • Debugging — settings of program debugging;
  • MQL5.community — settings of connection to MQL5.community for accessing unique services including MQL5 Storage.

-----------

MetaTrader 5 - More Than You Can Imagine!

  1. Charts
  2. Navigator
  3. Trading
  4. Toolbox
  5. Testing and Optimization
  6. Integration with MQL5.community
  7. >MetaEditor
  8. The MQL5 Programming Language
  9. Services for Traders and Developers


 

Thanks to your kind explanation.

Then please let me know where to find the ex5 file.

I compiled mq5 file and I am seeing ex5 file at mt5 terminal.

But I can't upload my expert advisor ex5 file at Market. 

Would you teach me the directory to include the ex5 file? 

 

In Metatrader - File - Open Data Folder (in MT5 menu: MT5 - FIle - Open Data Folder)



 
Chang Suk Chung:

Thank you very much.

I have another question. 

I am seeing my mq5 file at meta editor.

But I can't find ex5 file there yet.

Ex5 file is just showed at MT5 terminal.

I would like to upload my expert advisor product at Market.  

 

 

 

Would you please let me know how to find the ex5 file in order to attach? 

Thanks. 

It is necessary to open, at least, two tabs:

It is necessary to open, at least, two tabs:

Then right-click on the desired mq5-file and select the menu item:

 Then right-click on the desired mq5-file and select the menu item:

In the resulting path to replace "mq5" on "ex5".

 
Karputov Vladimir:

It is necessary to open, at least, two tabs:


Then right-click on the desired mq5-file and select the menu item:

 

In the resulting path to replace "mq5" on "ex5".

 

Thanks very much.

God bless you.  

 
Sergey Golubev:

In Metatrader - File - Open Data Folder (in MT5 menu: MT5 - FIle - Open Data Folder)



 

I am graceful to your detailed answer.

Thank you very much. 

 
Sergey Golubev:
Just compile this file in Metaeditor.

Because MT5 terminal is using ex5 files (not ,q5 files) so when you place mql5 file to MT5 folder and restart MT5 so this file will automatically be compile and ex5 file will be created (and you can take it, copy or whatsoever).

Thank you, Sergey. 

Does the ex5 file created automatically with security protect? I don't want anyone decompile it. 

 
Sky L:

Thank you, Sergey. 

Does the ex5 file created automatically with security protect? I don't want anyone decompile it. 

I do not think that it is possible to decompile ex5 file.
But if you are affraid so you can use MQL5 Cloud Protection:

Want to know details about Compile file with MQL5 cloud Protection
Want to know details about Compile file with MQL5 cloud Protection
  • 2019.11.09
  • www.mql5.com
Dear I want to details how this function work "Compile file with MQL5 cloud Protection...
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