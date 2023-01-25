Writing an effective advisor - page 29
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The clowns just don't see them, Vladimir.
And there are several of them in the graphs above.
There are several trends on the same chart, I understand;)
And what the clowns don't know is that trends are timeless and change, and besides, they are also different on different timeframes. So don't worry, you don't know that.
And a wench would be prettier... © Kutuzov
And a wench would be prettier... © Kutuzov
And what the clowns don't know is that trends are timeless and change, and besides, they are also different on different timeframes. So don't worry, you don't know that.
Well, let's start with this and will gradually add the necessary functions (buttons added - so you can check all the functions that will be added).
I see that no one is not interested in creating an EA - I'm just to occupy myself with something, added a coloured line, perform commands or the direction of movement.
I see no one is interested in creating an EA - I'm already so, to occupy myself with something, added from the coloured line, perform commands or direction of movement.
I see that no one is interested in creating an EA - I've already added the coloured line as a way to execute commands or the direction of movement.
This is what I've been struggling with - until I found a way to execute from the coloured line, above buy, below sell.
That's what I've been struggling with - until I found a way from the coloured performance line, above buy, below sell.
I'm having déjà vu, or do you rework the same thing every couple of years, but with a different sauce?
it's already been done before - trading from/to/slanting coloured lines and indicators to them as well
I have déjà vu, or do you rework the same thing every couple of years, but with a different sauce?
it's already been done - trading from / to / by straight / slanted colored lines and indicators to them as well
To be honest - I already have everything. I'd like to create something in the participants thread. It's like a collective Expert Advisor.
The theme is called "Writing an Efficient Expert Advisor".