Writing an effective advisor - page 4
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Yes. I start the Expert Advisor, put it on pause, then throw the trend line and continue the test. I control the line however I want. I'll make a video and show you everything. I apologize in advance for the sound - I will be doing it from my laptop, and the kid is sleeping. I won't be able to talk loudly. I may have to make explanations by text.
It turns out that profitability and success will depend not on the Expert Advisor and its strategy, but on whether the line is set correctly... And this is a subjective thing...
Attached to the post is the Expert Advisor (file Binarnic_1.0.mq4) and the script I used in the video (file Script_0.mq4).
To avoid misunderstandings, watch the video first. I watched my video with headphones - the sound seems to be all right.
I wanted to use it on YouTube, but google had messed up something with the security there, and I could not even understand it on my mobile. Anyway, I uploaded it to myl-ru in the cloud. Just download it, because the viewer of this server clearly suffers from quality. The file format is mp4. The file size is 252 megabytes. Here is a link to download:https://cloud.mail.ru/public/Ewoq/ymNxHFJ2Z
P.S.
I connected another Google account to YouTube and managed to upload the video there. Here is the above clip
Yes. I start the EA, pause it, then throw a trend line and continue the test. I control the line however I want. I will now make a video and show you everything. I apologize in advance for the sound - I will be doing it from my laptop, and the kid is sleeping. I won't be able to talk loudly. I may have to make explanations in text.
Regards, Vladimir.
Vladimir, I didn't immediately dare to respond to your post. I had to think it over carefully. I agree and disagree with you at the same time. In the video above you can see that I have an indicator on my chart that shows trend trends in red and green. It's actually not 1, but 2 indicators and there's a nuance to working with them. So, if I bound my Expert Advisor tightly to the readings of these indicators, I will make profit during a trend and lose money during a flat. These indicators are modifications of moving averages combinations. Therefore, I will do the same with them as I do with any trend indicators. However! For putting a trend line on the chart, they work perfectly as a hint.
A computing device better than the human brain has not been invented yet. I can send the indicator to the chart, see what no soft code can see, and then based on what I will see, make a decision that the soft code simply will not notice.
By the way, I am surprised by people who are persistently looking for a profitable Expert Advisor that will work on pure autopilot, without the intervention of the "owner". This is what they want: they buy an EA, put it on a chart and the money appears in their pockets, in big denominations :) ...
I just want to tell them, people, you don't have to buy anything - you already have it all - you have the brain - that's more than enough!!!
It's not a trend line, it's just an inclined ray. And there are websites for binary, it's not a casino.
Are you kicking me off the forum?
Are you kicking me off the forum?
I'm not a moderator.
Then why are you rubbing my nose in the binary?
Then why are you rubbing my nose in the binary?
You're the one who started it. What have the binary has to do with it at all.
Are we on a first-name basis now?
This is what binary has to do with it:
The OrderSend() function has, among other parameters, the order lifetime. Give to each of your orders the lifetime equal to your chart timeframe. How much will your trading differ from the binary options trading? That's the first question. Next, I will now remove anything from the two charts that might tell you where I got these charts from. You will simply see 2 different combinations of candles. Only one will be taken from binary options, and the other from MT4 terminal. Can you tell which one is from where? No way. That candlestick chart as well as this one. Now imagine that you need to make a trading decision on each of these charts. Would the algorithm of making a decision be very different if you knew which chart I took from? Like hell it is! It's either the candlestick there or the candlestick there. It won't have any effect on decision making.
My next step was to insert a variable in the EA allowing it to close orders on each candlestick. Just like on binary ones. And I will do it! And I don't care that you don't see the obvious things. I need a test, and I will have a test, regardless of anyone's opinion.