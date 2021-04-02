Axioms of trading. Minimum profit must equal trade margin. And if there is a trailing stop, it must be triggered when the floating profit is equal to the margin. Otherwise there is no point. - page 14
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Just because you're trying to get a hold of me doesn't make your undertractor plough better.)
Well, show me how it can work better.
Look at the sky.
Excuse me, but do you put stops? Or how do you cut your losses?
On ticks, look for sure. You probably won't see it on candles.
It can be said not noticeable and the Expert Advisor will not feel the big deviation and the result will most likely be the same for open trades.
But it is a different story with brokers; the Expert Advisor will show different results, because the difference in movement is from 1 to 3 pips.
- This EA will show different results since the difference is within 1 to 3 pips.
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TOTAL:
The difference between Real and Demo is only in money.
There are no losses in principle when trading along a trend. Stops are part of your strategy, it's an individual thing. If you want a more detailed answer - ask a more detailed, detailed question. For example, I am a programmer who has 55 years of experience. I have always checked everything experimentally. Try it this way for a week, and this way for a week. Find out your inclination. The only tip - if you trade by hand and place stops, you should automate it with a simple Expert Advisor. You open an order, and it immediately puts stops. In general, manual trading is the way into the dark woods. If you have to lose real money, try studying programming and freelancing. And the money you earned in such a way on the Forex market, drain on Forex trading. Then Forex will be self-sufficient for you. I hope I have answered clearly?
Replace the uncomfortable phrase "intuition training" with "natural neural network training without a teacher".
Further, taking into account that brain is adapted by millions of years of evolution to finding patterns and that exercises on coordination positively influence on brain development (as for example playing musical instruments, it is proved), we obtain that the proposed method has much more prospects than that heresy that some forumers like Rena and Automat have.
For sure, we will get just another experiments on superstitious behavior) Variant with pigeons is the most interesting and revealing, in my opinion).
The only difference between Real and Demo is money.
Of course, the difference is in the money. On the demo you're happy, on the real you're broke.
Once there was a talkative man at a nearby terminal. He loudly commented on what was happening on his monitor. The comments were of three types:
"come here, you horse, get in the skeleton, where are you going? Oh, you bite all the way," he was opening a shooting game for a change of pace.
So, let's risk it, let's go! Back? Yeah, you got it. Come on, come on. So it's ready. It's for the demo.
so it's a noble thing to take a chance, but let's pass so it's a pity it's a big chunk missed so go ahead so go back, let's close it up again it's a real chunk missed
Also, there is a difference in slippage between demo and real. The server has to process the order or reject it within three seconds. How can a broker legally use this? An order comes in. We wait 3 seconds. Fix the minimum and maximum prices and time. If it is a demo, we trigger it at a price that is beneficial to the trader. If it is a real symbol, we set the trigger at a price that is profitable for the broker. Does your broker use it? Look at the time of triggering on opening and closing.
TOTAL:
there are 2 big differences between the real and the demo: 1) the trader's attitude 2) the broker's attitude.
TOTAL:
there are 2 big differences between the real and the demo: 1) the trader's attitude 2) the broker's attitude And the charts may be almost identical.
When you trade on the demo and real, positions will be opened at different prices, but that's not a problem. I´ve just heard that there is a 15-minute difference between the real and demo prices.
So I started to check if it is true or not. It turns out that they are almost on the same footing.
It's clear that the demo and real positions will open at different prices - but that's no problem. There was just talk in the thread that there was a 15 minute difference in price between the real and the demo.
So I started to check if it is true or not. It turns out that they are almost on the same footing.
But the tick charts at different brokers are different.
I even wrote to technical support to the one on the right. They answered some nonsense. Maybe there is something in the terminal settings?
The tick charts are different for different brokers
Even wrote to tech support for the one on the right. They answered some nonsense. Maybe in the settings of the terminal?
I wrote that different brokers have a difference of 1 to 3 pips
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Have you forgotten about the open signal? - I don't see any open positions yet.
Have you forgotten about the open signal? - Not a single open position in sight yet.
Don't spook the sensei.