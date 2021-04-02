Axioms of trading. Minimum profit must equal trade margin. And if there is a trailing stop, it must be triggered when the floating profit is equal to the margin. Otherwise there is no point. - page 8

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Konstantin Erin:

That's why I presented Report - both balance and funds are visible there

All the exact statistics - will only be visible, in the registered signal.

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like this

ReportHistory-3

 
Konstantin Erin:

A signal can be made from a demo account. А?

For what?

For 0 money?

 
Good afternoon fellow traders and gentlemen!
Maybe I'm wrong😊
But will make a trailing stop on the size of the margin.

 
Alexander Ivanov:
Good afternoon my friends and gentlemen!
Maybe I'm wrong😊
But will make a trailing stop on the size of the margin.

stop out instead of stop loss ?

That's what I'm talking about...if the money is in the market then it makes a profit. If not, it's just lying in the DC, which is not the right place to keep the money.

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Konstantin Erin:

A signal can be made from a demo account. А?

It is possible! - You have revealed such an intrigue with millions from your Expert Advisor that I really want to watch it work in a registered signal.

 

Konstantin Erin Сигнал можно сделать с демо счета. А?

SanAlex: You may! - You have revealed such an intrigue with millions from your Expert Advisor that I want to watch it work in a registered signal.
denis.eremin:

For what?

For 0 money?

Do you want to watch the trade or make money from my signal?

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Konstantin Erin:

Do you want to watch the trade or make money from my signal?

We have enough to earn from our forecasts - we want confirmation of your words, and this is only possible by opening a signal for viewing.

 
Konstantin Erin:

Do you want to watch the trade or make money from my signal?

We're in for a laugh :-)

If you want to trade on my signal, or if you want to make some profit on my signal, we have to laugh :-).

 
SanAlex We have enough to earn from our forecasts, we want to confirm your words, and it is only possible by opening a signal for reviewing.

Okay. I propose a compromise - let's open a signal on MetaQuotes. Help me out here. I have no experience of signals

 
Maxim Kuznetsov:

On two accounts, you put all the free margin into the market. On one up, on the other down.

If you have a good idea, you'll get a lot of money from the first one, and the second one will probably go up and down.

I spent 10 minutes with my hands in a tester, without a robot:

voalla - x14, bars about 1 week.

both will sell out on the real, 100%.

;)

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