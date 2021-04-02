Axioms of trading. Minimum profit must equal trade margin. And if there is a trailing stop, it must be triggered when the floating profit is equal to the margin. Otherwise there is no point. - page 8
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That's why I presented Report - both balance and funds are visible there
All the exact statistics - will only be visible, in the registered signal.
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like this
A signal can be made from a demo account. А?
For what?
For 0 money?
Good afternoon my friends and gentlemen!
stop out instead of stop loss ?
That's what I'm talking about...if the money is in the market then it makes a profit. If not, it's just lying in the DC, which is not the right place to keep the money.
A signal can be made from a demo account. А?
It is possible! - You have revealed such an intrigue with millions from your Expert Advisor that I really want to watch it work in a registered signal.
Konstantin Erin: Сигнал можно сделать с демо счета. А?SanAlex: You may! - You have revealed such an intrigue with millions from your Expert Advisor that I want to watch it work in a registered signal.
For what?
For 0 money?
Do you want to watch the trade or make money from my signal?
Do you want to watch the trade or make money from my signal?
We have enough to earn from our forecasts - we want confirmation of your words, and this is only possible by opening a signal for viewing.
Do you want to watch the trade or make money from my signal?
We're in for a laugh :-)
If you want to trade on my signal, or if you want to make some profit on my signal, we have to laugh :-).
Okay. I propose a compromise - let's open a signal on MetaQuotes. Help me out here. I have no experience of signals
On two accounts, you put all the free margin into the market. On one up, on the other down.
If you have a good idea, you'll get a lot of money from the first one, and the second one will probably go up and down.
I spent 10 minutes with my hands in a tester, without a robot:
voalla - x14, bars about 1 week.
both will sell out on the real, 100%.
;)