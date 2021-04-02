Axioms of trading. Minimum profit must equal trade margin. And if there is a trailing stop, it must be triggered when the floating profit is equal to the margin. Otherwise there is no point. - page 12

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what are you smoking?

;)

[Deleted]  
Holy shit...
[Deleted]  
It's time to ask for a psychiatrist's certificate before registering on the forum
 
Vladimir Baskakov:
It is time to ask for a psychiatric certificate before registering on the forum

issue the certificate immediately upon registration

 

Yep


 

Replace the uncomfortable phrase "intuition training" with "natural neural network training without a teacher".

Further, taking into account that the brain has been adapted by millions of years of evolution to find patterns and that coordination exercises have a positive effect on brain development (as for example playing musical instruments, proven), we obtain that the proposed method has much more prospects than that heresy that some forum members like Rena and Automat have.

 
Maxim Kuznetsov Inhale...the glue is there for a reason :-)

You have to do everything on Forex in a sober mind and with a clear conscience, otherwise Forex will nail you!!!

[Deleted]  
Andrei Trukhanovich:

Replace the uncomfortable phrase "intuition training" with "natural neural network training without a teacher".

Further, taking into account that the brain is adapted by millions of years of evolution to find patterns and that coordination exercises have a positive effect on brain development (as for example playing musical instruments, proven), we obtain that the proposed method has much more prospects than the heresy that some forum users like Rena and Automat have.

You can also meditate
Om!
 
Andrei Trukhanovich:

Replace the uncomfortable phrase "intuition training" with "natural neural network training without a teacher".

Further, taking into account that the brain has been adapted by millions of years of evolution to find patterns and that coordination exercises have a positive effect on brain development (as well as playing musical instruments, for example, it is proved), we obtain that the proposed method has much more prospects than that heresy that some forumers like Rena and Automat have.

So, .......

"

You register 128 signals - 64 in Buy, 64 in Sell. You close orders, discard unprofitable ones, and 64 orders are left.

32 to Buy, 32 to Sell. Close orders, cut the losing ones and 32 orders are left

16 to Buy, 16 to Sell. Close orders, cut unprofitable ones and 16 orders are left

8 orders to Buy, 8 orders to Sell. Close orders, kick unprofitable ones out, 8 orders are left

4 to Buy, 4 to Sell. Close orders, cut unprofitable ones and 4 orders are left

2 to Buy, 2 to Sell. You close orders, kick unprofitable ones out, 2 orders are left

1 to Buy, 1 to Sell. You close the orders, discard the losing one, and 1 order is left. Total: 128 accounts was enough for 7 trades. For 10 I need 1024. It is exhausting...

"

One account has increased by 7 times, i.e. 7*10,000=70,000

From 128 accounts, i.e.

128*10 000 = 1 280 000

here is the heresy and the answer why the DEMO and the " training of intuition"

ahahahaha

;)))

 
Andrei Trukhanovich:

Replace the uncomfortable phrase "intuition training" with "natural neural network training without a teacher".

Further, taking into account that the brain is adapted by millions of years of evolution to find patterns and that coordination exercises have a positive effect on brain development (as for example playing musical instruments, proved), we obtain that the proposed method has much more prospects than that heresy that some forum users like Rena and Automat have.

I bow before the logic of your thought! It would be difficult for me to articulate it so clearly...

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