Axioms of trading. Minimum profit must equal trade margin. And if there is a trailing stop, it must be triggered when the floating profit is equal to the margin. Otherwise there is no point. - page 4
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so why don't you collect it? On the real.
but why do you think you got drained?
it was Konstantin who took the money on the real... :-)
but why do you think you got drained?
it was Konstantin who took the money on the real... :-)
Why scare a man like that? He was hoping he'd get a couple of green lemons or a couple of meters of cable. He's a typical boar.
Aboar is a trader who holds a potentially winning position for a long time and does not take profit on time. As a result such behavior leads to losing a profitable moment to close a position, as a result the price changes its direction, and in the best case the wild boar goes to zero. At worst, the boar has a "moose".
Why scare the man like that? He was hoping he would get a couple of green lemons or a couple of metres of cable too
A wild boar is a trader who keeps a potentially profitable position for a long time and does not fix profits in time. As a result, such behavior leads to the situation when there is no good moment to close the position; as a result the price changes its direction, and in the best case scenario the wild boar goes to zero. In the worst case, the wild boar has a "moose".
When is the timing right?
You can trade with an advisor, an assistant, a robot, an ATC (automatic trading system) , an MTS (mechanical trading system) - underline it.
You can trade with your hands - but you have to develop your intuition. If you think about it, you can go crazy or get heart, stomach, or liver disease. Your intuition has to work.
I give my students exercises to develop intuition. Look at the Gopnik's picture. Do you think he will ever win? Gamblers lose!
You can trade with an advisor, an assistant, a robot, an ATC (automatic trading system) , an MTS (mechanical trading system) - underline it.
You can trade with your hands - but you have to develop your intuition. If you think about it, you can go crazy or get heart, stomach, or liver disease. Your intuition has to work.
I give my students exercises to develop intuition. Look at the Gopnik's picture. Do you think he will ever win? Gamblers lose!
Ahhhh, I see, another "teacher".
You "teacher", where have you seen successful traders who "trade on intuition"?
And how do you sell your courses to them - if you "know how to trade", you should make money by trading, instead of taking money off of students
Ahhhh, I see, another "teacher".
You, "teacher", where have you seen successful traders who "trade on intuition"?
And how do you sell your courses to them - if you "know how to trade", then you should make money trading, not taking money from students
2 million times the increase on the DEMO in 12 hours interested?
It's an old record.
It happened once a long time ago, so what?
It's an old record.
I got it once a long time ago, so what?
I opened an account on Friday. I traded a total of seven hours and got 70% in seven hours. Seven hours with breaks for breakfast, lunch, afternoon nap:
Here's the account I opened on Friday, traded a total of 7 hours and got 70% in seven hours. Seven hours with breaks for breakfast, lunch, afternoon nap:
You have already told your secret - beautiful picture.https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/359296/21484394#comment_21484394 Open two accounts one in BUY the other in SELL and get the result as you show.
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If you want to prove your performance, open a demo account, register a signal.
I teach good people for free.