Axioms of trading. Minimum profit must equal trade margin. And if there is a trailing stop, it must be triggered when the floating profit is equal to the margin. Otherwise there is no point. - page 4

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webgopnik:
so why don't you collect it? On the real.

but why do you think you got drained?

it was Konstantin who took the money on the real... :-)

 
Maxim Kuznetsov:

but why do you think you got drained?

it was Konstantin who took the money on the real... :-)

Why scare a man like that? He was hoping he'd get a couple of green lemons or a couple of meters of cable. He's a typical boar.

Aboar is a trader who holds a potentially winning position for a long time and does not take profit on time. As a result such behavior leads to losing a profitable moment to close a position, as a result the price changes its direction, and in the best case the wild boar goes to zero. At worst, the boar has a "moose".

 
Konstantin Erin:

Why scare the man like that? He was hoping he would get a couple of green lemons or a couple of metres of cable too

A wild boar is a trader who keeps a potentially profitable position for a long time and does not fix profits in time. As a result, such behavior leads to the situation when there is no good moment to close the position; as a result the price changes its direction, and in the best case scenario the wild boar goes to zero. In the worst case, the wild boar has a "moose".

When is the timing right?

 
denis.eremin:   And when is the right time?

You can trade with an advisor, an assistant, a robot, an ATC (automatic trading system) , an MTS (mechanical trading system) - underline it.

You can trade with your hands - but you have to develop your intuition. If you think about it, you can go crazy or get heart, stomach, or liver disease. Your intuition has to work.

I give my students exercises to develop intuition. Look at the Gopnik's picture. Do you think he will ever win? Gamblers lose!

 
Konstantin Erin:

You can trade with an advisor, an assistant, a robot, an ATC (automatic trading system) , an MTS (mechanical trading system) - underline it.

You can trade with your hands - but you have to develop your intuition. If you think about it, you can go crazy or get heart, stomach, or liver disease. Your intuition has to work.

I give my students exercises to develop intuition. Look at the Gopnik's picture. Do you think he will ever win? Gamblers lose!

Ahhhh, I see, another "teacher".

You "teacher", where have you seen successful traders who "trade on intuition"?

And how do you sell your courses to them - if you "know how to trade", you should make money by trading, instead of taking money off of students

 
denis.eremin:

Ahhhh, I see, another "teacher".

You, "teacher", where have you seen successful traders who "trade on intuition"?

And how do you sell your courses to them - if you "know how to trade", then you should make money trading, not taking money from students

I teach good people for free. So don't you take it out on me!!! Have I sold you something?
 
Konstantin Erin:

2 million times the increase on the DEMO in 12 hours interested?

It's an old record.

It happened once a long time ago, so what?

 
Renat Akhtyamov:

It's an old record.

I got it once a long time ago, so what?

I opened an account on Friday. I traded a total of seven hours and got 70% in seven hours. Seven hours with breaks for breakfast, lunch, afternoon nap:

Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 5 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00
Closed Trade P/L: 3 501.00 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 8 501.00 Equity: 8 501.00 Free Margin: 8 501.00


Gross Profit: 3 570.00 Gross Loss: 69.00 Total Net Profit: 3 501.00
Profit Factor: 51.74 Expected Payoff: 24.65
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 65.00 (1.15%) Relative Drawdown: 1.15% (65.00)
Total Trades: 142 Short Positions (won %): 6 (83.33%) Long Positions (won %): 136 (98.53%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 139 (97.89%) Loss trades (% of total): 3 (2.11%)
Largest profit trade: 100.00 loss trade: -65.00
Average profit trade: 25.68 loss trade: -23.00
Maximum ($): 66 (1 974.00) consecutive losses ($): 1 (-65.00)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 1 974.00 (66) consecutive loss (count): -65.00 (1)
Average consecutive wins: 35 consecutive losses: 1
[Deleted]  
Konstantin Erin:

Here's the account I opened on Friday, traded a total of 7 hours and got 70% in seven hours. Seven hours with breaks for breakfast, lunch, afternoon nap:

You have already told your secret - beautiful picture.https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/359296/21484394#comment_21484394 Open two accounts one in BUY the other in SELL and get the result as you show.

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If you want to prove your performance, open a demo account, register a signal.

 
Konstantin Erin:
I teach good people for free.
I am a good person.
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