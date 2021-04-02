Axioms of trading. Minimum profit must equal trade margin. And if there is a trailing stop, it must be triggered when the floating profit is equal to the margin. Otherwise there is no point. - page 9
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Okay. I propose a compromise - let's open a signal on MetaQuotes. Help me out here. I have no experience of signals
it is necessary to register in the terminal
Click on the signal to open the website.
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If there is a problem with the investor password - make up any password in the terminal
Okay. I propose a compromise - let's open a signal on MetaQuotes. Help me out here. I have no experience of signals
both of them are going down in the real world, 100%.
;)
open the signal urgently...otherwise Konstantin will steal the grail-holder's laurels :-) it will be hard to shake the CME YOY
open the signal urgently ... otherwise Konstantin will steal the grail-holder's laurels :-) it will be hard to shake the CMEYO
avtomat took 1st place in the contest on such a system
But there are no fools, such a system does not work in the real world
avtomat took 1st place in a contest on such a system
But there are no fools, such a system doesn't work in real life anymore.
Did the tractor make it to the finish line?
I missed it...
did the tractor make it to the finish line?
I missed it...
did the tractor make it to the finish line?
I missed it...
no way.
that was a long time ago, before special equipment.
;)
Okay. I propose a compromise - let's open a signal on MetaQuotes. Help me out here. I have no experience of signals
When you register a signal - Please share with mql5 community (in the upper right corner)
When you register the signal - Please share with the mql5 community ( top right corner)
Registered, but there is no signal in the terminals.
Registered, but it's not in the terminals. In the top right corner I have this:
Not in the terminal - on the website itself!
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- I can now wish you good luck! And good results.