Axioms of trading. Minimum profit must equal trade margin. And if there is a trailing stop, it must be triggered when the floating profit is equal to the margin. Otherwise there is no point. - page 9

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[Deleted]  
Konstantin Erin:

Okay. I propose a compromise - let's open a signal on MetaQuotes. Help me out here. I have no experience of signals

it is necessary to register in the terminal

reg

Click on the signal to open the website.

whitefish

\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\

If there is a problem with the investor password - make up any password in the terminal

Steam

[Deleted]  
Konstantin Erin:

Okay. I propose a compromise - let's open a signal on MetaQuotes. Help me out here. I have no experience of signals

Yusuf, the backbreaker, too, hardly opened the demo, not everyone has that experience.
 
Renat Akhtyamov:

both of them are going down in the real world, 100%.

;)

open the signal urgently...otherwise Konstantin will steal the grail-holder's laurels :-) it will be hard to shake the CME YOY

 
Maxim Kuznetsov:

open the signal urgently ... otherwise Konstantin will steal the grail-holder's laurels :-) it will be hard to shake the CMEYO

avtomat took 1st place in the contest on such a system

But there are no fools, such a system does not work in the real world

 
Renat Akhtyamov:

avtomat took 1st place in a contest on such a system

But there are no fools, such a system doesn't work in real life anymore.

Did the tractor make it to the finish line?

I missed it...

[Deleted]  
Maxim Kuznetsov:

did the tractor make it to the finish line?

I missed it...

Of course, they didn't even want to remove it from the community
 
Maxim Kuznetsov:

did the tractor make it to the finish line?

I missed it...

no way.

that was a long time ago, before special equipment.

;)

[Deleted]  
Konstantin Erin:

Okay. I propose a compromise - let's open a signal on MetaQuotes. Help me out here. I have no experience of signals

When you register a signal - Please share with mql5 community (in the upper right corner)

messages

 
SanAlex:

When you register the signal - Please share with the mql5 community ( top right corner)

Registered, but there is no signal in the terminals.

[Deleted]  
Konstantin Erin:

Registered, but it's not in the terminals. In the top right corner I have this:


Not in the terminal - on the website itself!

here

\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\

- I can now wish you good luck! And good results.

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