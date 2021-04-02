Axioms of trading. Minimum profit must equal trade margin. And if there is a trailing stop, it must be triggered when the floating profit is equal to the margin. Otherwise there is no point. - page 18

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SanAlex:

At this stage, it is not yet an indicator. You need to work for at least a week.

You won't even have a year.)

[Deleted]  
Uladzimir Izerski:

You won't even be a year old))

Vladimir - why rude?

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If you had been following me closely you would have seen my signal - when I went from 50,000 roubles in a month, to a million.

 
SanAlex:

Vladimir - why rude?

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If you had been following me closely you would have seen my signal - when I went from 50,000 roubles in a month to a million.

Well...

not exactly a million, let's just say...

 
SanAlex:

Vladimir - why rude?

So rude character)) I can't help myself.

If you don't like it you can spit on my avatar on your monitor.)

That'll help.

 
Konstantin Erin:

The signal source was gone - Big Brother had turned it off. Good thing I avoided any sanctions from Big Brother.

Opened another signal - in Latin letters AAA. Manual trade. Already without the source of the powerful signal from Big Brother, on my intuition alone. I opened the account on Friday on 5000$ demo. There is 10K$ now.

Gross Profit: 5 617.00 Gross Loss: 69.00 Total Net Profit: 5 548.00
Profit Factor: 81.41 Expected Payoff: 36.50
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 65.00 (1.15%) Relative Drawdown: 1.15% (65.00)
Total Trades: 152 Short Positions (won %): 11 (90.91%) Long Positions (won %): 141 (98.58%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 149 (98.03%) Loss trades (% of total): 3 (1.97%)


Now let's get serious: I have a trading robot, which gives me 20% to 70% profit per month. I downloaded it from KldeBase, edited it (left 25% of text), corrected and customized it. If I open a real account and put it in the signal will be earnings? They say more than 50% a month removed from the top. Share the information.

Need some help. My demo is trading great, the real account is much worse. I am working on the copier. Need some help.

super !!!

// bullshit

;)))

[Deleted]  
Uladzimir Izerski:

So rude character)) I can't help myself.

If you don't like it, you can spit on my avatar on your monitor.)

That'll help.

Then you - you don't have enough balls in your head.

 
SanAlex:

Vladimir - why rude?

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If you had been following me closely you would have seen my signal - when I went from 50,000 roubles in a month, to a million.

A million is good. ))))

I even had manymillions in cashwhen I had bunnies.)))

So what of it?

 
SanAlex:

It's better to stay down now - but the stops are behind the orange. - Above or below the orange, pole change happens.


what stops ???

it's time to buy.


 
SanAlex:

Then you - you don't have enough balls in your head.

I can tell. Spit on the avatar))))

[Deleted]  
Renat Akhtyamov:

What are the stops?

It's time to buy.


dangerous - gold is on a steep downward spiral

XAUUSDM1

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