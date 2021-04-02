Axioms of trading. Minimum profit must equal trade margin. And if there is a trailing stop, it must be triggered when the floating profit is equal to the margin. Otherwise there is no point. - page 18
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
At this stage, it is not yet an indicator. You need to work for at least a week.
You won't even have a year.)
You won't even be a year old))
Vladimir - why rude?
\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\
If you had been following me closely you would have seen my signal - when I went from 50,000 roubles in a month, to a million.
Vladimir - why rude?
\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\
If you had been following me closely you would have seen my signal - when I went from 50,000 roubles in a month to a million.
Well...
not exactly a million, let's just say...
Vladimir - why rude?
So rude character)) I can't help myself.
If you don't like it you can spit on my avatar on your monitor.)
That'll help.
The signal source was gone - Big Brother had turned it off. Good thing I avoided any sanctions from Big Brother.
Opened another signal - in Latin letters AAA. Manual trade. Already without the source of the powerful signal from Big Brother, on my intuition alone. I opened the account on Friday on 5000$ demo. There is 10K$ now.
Now let's get serious: I have a trading robot, which gives me 20% to 70% profit per month. I downloaded it from KldeBase, edited it (left 25% of text), corrected and customized it. If I open a real account and put it in the signal will be earnings? They say more than 50% a month removed from the top. Share the information.
Need some help. My demo is trading great, the real account is much worse. I am working on the copier. Need some help.
super !!!
// bullshit
;)))
So rude character)) I can't help myself.
If you don't like it, you can spit on my avatar on your monitor.)
That'll help.
Then you - you don't have enough balls in your head.
Vladimir - why rude?
\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\
If you had been following me closely you would have seen my signal - when I went from 50,000 roubles in a month, to a million.
A million is good. ))))
I even had manymillions in cashwhen I had bunnies.)))
So what of it?
It's better to stay down now - but the stops are behind the orange. - Above or below the orange, pole change happens.
what stops ???
it's time to buy.
Then you - you don't have enough balls in your head.
I can tell. Spit on the avatar))))
What are the stops?
It's time to buy.
dangerous - gold is on a steep downward spiral