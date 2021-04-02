Axioms of trading. Minimum profit must equal trade margin. And if there is a trailing stop, it must be triggered when the floating profit is equal to the margin. Otherwise there is no point. - page 17

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Maxim Kuznetsov:

That reminds me:

That's not the point.

It's the forex itself, if you understand the screenshot.

they're playing around like kittens, and no one sees much.

there is a bit of sex left from the screens - in the branch of predictions

i will not remove it - develop the idea, if you do not have time to see it in forex

there the meaning of the question and the answer to it - well, how do they manage to go against the buy or sell, because the quote seems to be the same with the stock exchange, how? !!!
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Konstantin Erin:

The signal source has dried up. So what to do? Opened an order on intuition, went to ++++++ Only 75% in 2 working days - that's Friday and Monday... Is that enough, or should we continue?

The chart is nice!!!

What happened? - Why did you hide the signal? How are we supposed to confirm your words now?

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It is not an indicator yet - we need to work with the signal for at least a week to get some clarity.

 
SanAlex:

what happened? - Why did you hide the signal? How are we supposed to confirm your words now?

Look at the profile - he's on another signal now

and there must be something wrong with that one. Maybe the glue was of the wrong brand :-)

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SanAlex:

Looks like it might bounce a little towards orange (top)


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It has a desire to go to 1.17514.


It reached orange - it has to go up to 1.17514 ----- But it might not go back down - probably, it will wait till it gets above orange to BUY.

EURUSDM1 hhh

 
SanAlex:

Made it to orange - only to reach 1.17514 ----- But it might not come back down - probably wait till it gets above orange to BUY.

Sold, thanks!
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Renat Akhtyamov:
Sold, thanks!

It's better to stay down now - but the stops are behind the orange. - Above or below the orange, a pole change takes place.

EURUSDM1 hh2

 
SanAlex:

what happened? - Why did you hide the signal? How are we supposed to confirm your words now?

\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\

We need to work with the signal for at least a week to get some clarity.

The source of the signal is gone - Big Brother cut it off. Luckily I avoided any sanctions from Big Brother.

I opened another signal in Latin letters AAA. Manual trade. Already without the source of the powerful signal from Big Brother, on my intuition alone. I opened the account on Friday on 5000$ demo. There is 10K$ now.

Gross Profit: 5 617.00 Gross Loss: 69.00 Total Net Profit: 5 548.00
Profit Factor: 81.41 Expected Payoff: 36.50
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 65.00 (1.15%) Relative Drawdown: 1.15% (65.00)
Total Trades: 152 Short Positions (won %): 11 (90.91%) Long Positions (won %): 141 (98.58%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 149 (98.03%) Loss trades (% of total): 3 (1.97%)


Now let's get serious: I have a trading robot, which gives me 20% to 70% profit per month. I downloaded it from KldeBase, edited it (left 25% of text), corrected and customized it. If I open a real account and put it in the signal will be earnings? They say more than 50% a month removed from the top. Share the information.

Need some help. My demo is trading great, the real account is much worse. I am working on the copier. I need some help.

 
Konstantin Erin:

The signal source was gone - Big Brother had turned it off. Good thing I avoided any sanctions from Big Brother.

Opened another signal - in Latin letters AAA. Manual trade. Already without the source of the powerful signal from Big Brother, on my intuition alone. I opened the account on Friday on 5000$ demo. There is 10K$ now.

Gross Profit: 5 617.00 Gross Loss: 69.00 Total Net Profit: 5 548.00
Profit Factor: 81.41 Expected Payoff: 36.50
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 65.00 (1.15%) Relative Drawdown: 1.15% (65.00)
Total Trades: 152 Short Positions (won %): 11 (90.91%) Long Positions (won %): 141 (98.58%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 149 (98.03%) Loss trades (% of total): 3 (1.97%)


Now let's get serious: I have a trading robot, which gives me 20% to 70% profit per month. I downloaded it from KldeBase, edited it (left 25% of text), corrected and customized it. If I open a real account and put it in the signal will be earnings? They say more than 50% a month removed from the top. Share the information.

Need some help. My demo is trading great, the real account is much worse. I am working on the copier. I am working on the copyeditor, I need some help.

Konstantin, a beautiful master class showed the pessimists and envious!!!

Cool)))))

[Deleted]  
Konstantin Erin:

Now seriously: There is a robot giving 20 to 70% a month. I downloaded it from KldeBase, edited it (left 25% of the text), tweaked it, set it up, now it's on another demo account. If I open a real account and put it in the signal will be earnings? They say more than 50% a month removed from the top. Share the information.

Need some help. My demo is trading great, the real one is much worse. I am working on the copier. I should get some help.

I have no idea how they sell signals, I am trying to learn something myself - what I understand a little, I share with everyone.

[Deleted]  
Uladzimir Izerski:

Constantine, beautiful masterclass shown to pessimists and envious people!!!

Cool)))))

At this stage it's not an indicator yet. It needs at least a week of work.

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