Axioms of trading. Minimum profit must equal trade margin. And if there is a trailing stop, it must be triggered when the floating profit is equal to the margin. Otherwise there is no point. - page 17
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That reminds me:
That's not the point.
It's the forex itself, if you understand the screenshot.
they're playing around like kittens, and no one sees much.
there is a bit of sex left from the screens - in the branch of predictions
i will not remove it - develop the idea, if you do not have time to see it in forexthere the meaning of the question and the answer to it - well, how do they manage to go against the buy or sell, because the quote seems to be the same with the stock exchange, how? !!!
The signal source has dried up. So what to do? Opened an order on intuition, went to ++++++ Only 75% in 2 working days - that's Friday and Monday... Is that enough, or should we continue?The chart is nice!!!
What happened? - Why did you hide the signal? How are we supposed to confirm your words now?
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It is not an indicator yet - we need to work with the signal for at least a week to get some clarity.
what happened? - Why did you hide the signal? How are we supposed to confirm your words now?
Look at the profile - he's on another signal now
and there must be something wrong with that one. Maybe the glue was of the wrong brand :-)
Looks like it might bounce a little towards orange (top)
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It has a desire to go to 1.17514.
It reached orange - it has to go up to 1.17514 ----- But it might not go back down - probably, it will wait till it gets above orange to BUY.
Made it to orange - only to reach 1.17514 ----- But it might not come back down - probably wait till it gets above orange to BUY.
Sold, thanks!
It's better to stay down now - but the stops are behind the orange. - Above or below the orange, a pole change takes place.
what happened? - Why did you hide the signal? How are we supposed to confirm your words now?
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We need to work with the signal for at least a week to get some clarity.
The source of the signal is gone - Big Brother cut it off. Luckily I avoided any sanctions from Big Brother.
I opened another signal in Latin letters AAA. Manual trade. Already without the source of the powerful signal from Big Brother, on my intuition alone. I opened the account on Friday on 5000$ demo. There is 10K$ now.
Now let's get serious: I have a trading robot, which gives me 20% to 70% profit per month. I downloaded it from KldeBase, edited it (left 25% of text), corrected and customized it. If I open a real account and put it in the signal will be earnings? They say more than 50% a month removed from the top. Share the information.
Need some help. My demo is trading great, the real account is much worse. I am working on the copier. I need some help.
The signal source was gone - Big Brother had turned it off. Good thing I avoided any sanctions from Big Brother.
Opened another signal - in Latin letters AAA. Manual trade. Already without the source of the powerful signal from Big Brother, on my intuition alone. I opened the account on Friday on 5000$ demo. There is 10K$ now.
Now let's get serious: I have a trading robot, which gives me 20% to 70% profit per month. I downloaded it from KldeBase, edited it (left 25% of text), corrected and customized it. If I open a real account and put it in the signal will be earnings? They say more than 50% a month removed from the top. Share the information.
Need some help. My demo is trading great, the real account is much worse. I am working on the copier. I am working on the copyeditor, I need some help.
Konstantin, a beautiful master class showed the pessimists and envious!!!
Cool)))))
Now seriously: There is a robot giving 20 to 70% a month. I downloaded it from KldeBase, edited it (left 25% of the text), tweaked it, set it up, now it's on another demo account. If I open a real account and put it in the signal will be earnings? They say more than 50% a month removed from the top. Share the information.
Need some help. My demo is trading great, the real one is much worse. I am working on the copier. I should get some help.
I have no idea how they sell signals, I am trying to learn something myself - what I understand a little, I share with everyone.
Constantine, beautiful masterclass shown to pessimists and envious people!!!
Cool)))))
At this stage it's not an indicator yet. It needs at least a week of work.