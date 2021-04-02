Axioms of trading. Minimum profit must equal trade margin. And if there is a trailing stop, it must be triggered when the floating profit is equal to the margin. Otherwise there is no point. - page 19

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Renat Akhtyamov:

What are the stops?

it's time to buy.


Rinat, is that straight from outer space????

 
Uladzimir Izerski:

Rinat, is that straight from outer space????

yep, bottom green on the three blue ones

;)))

 
Renat Akhtyamov:

Yep, bottom green on the three blue ones

;)))

Interesting. How often do the blues change?

 
Uladzimir Izerski:

I wonder. How often do the blue ones change?

The SCO of the green one

constantly floating back and forth, not a constant at all

 
Renat Akhtyamov:

TheGER of the green one

constantly floating back and forth, not a constant at all

I see.

[Deleted]  
Renat Akhtyamov:

What are the stops?

it's time to buy

If you want to buy, it has to be after it gets above the orange line or from the low point of 1.17514

Shot three GBPUSDM1

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It is good to enter from this level P (Orange line) - higher to buy - lower to sell

 
Andrei Trukhanovich:

Have you ever heard of chuukists?

I doubt the approach in which every single deal is done "by hunch" - sooner or later any brain will break).

At the same time, the trader who works alone has to do many things "by hunch" - there is no time, money or knowledge for thorough analysis.

In general, it is always a question of some individual-optimal balance between intuition and a systematic approach.

 
Uladzimir Izerski:

I see.

See, they tried to cut through, they read

but no, it's not floating.

forex works steadily, without any glitches with just two different ratios:

3 to 2 and 2 to 1

ahahaha

;)

[Deleted]  
Konstantin Erin:

Having looked at your trade in one day - in my opinion you are no different from any of us, by trade.

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How to say - same mistakes. \\\\\\\ Basic Mistake - Fast and Fast, get to the sky.

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There is a saying - Come down from heaven - to earth.

 
SanAlex:

Having looked at your trade in one day - in my opinion you are no different from any of us, by trade.

\\\\

How to say - same mistakes. \\\\\\\ Basic Mistake - Fast and Fast, get to the sky.

\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\

There's a saying - Get down from heaven - to earth.

More than half of the depo has been drained for the day, but let's give the man a chance and see it through to the end. volatility was extremely low yesterday, maybe the man was waiting for a trend.

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