Axioms of trading. Minimum profit must equal trade margin. And if there is a trailing stop, it must be triggered when the floating profit is equal to the margin. Otherwise there is no point. - page 13
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I bow before the logic of your thought! It would have been difficult for me to articulate it so clearly...
So, .......
"
You register 128 signals - 64 to Buy, 64 to Sell. You close orders, cut the losing ones, and 64 orders are left.
32 to Buy, 32 to Sell. Close orders, cut the losing ones and 32 orders are left
16 to Buy, 16 to Sell. Close orders, cut unprofitable ones and 16 orders are left
8 orders to Buy, 8 orders to Sell. Close orders, kick unprofitable ones out, 8 orders are left
4 to Buy, 4 to Sell. Close orders, cut unprofitable ones and 4 orders are left
2 to Buy, 2 to Sell. You close orders, kick unprofitable ones out, 2 orders are left1 to Buy, 1 to Sell. You close the orders, discard the losing one, and 1 order is left. Total: 128 accounts was enough for 7 trades. For 10 I need 1024. It is exhausting...
"
One account has increased by 7 times, i.e. 7*10,000=70,000
From 128 accounts, i.e.
128*10 000 = 1 280 000
here is the heresy and the answer why the DEMO and the " training of intuition"
ahahahaha
;)))
what are you smoking?
;)
I do not understand your statements. Express your thoughts in a more complete way!!!
Your statements are poorly understood. Express your thoughts in a more complete way!!!
the maximum possible positive financial total for this system: number of accounts * deposit - spread and swap costs
for example, 4 accounts of 10 000 = 40 000
the first stage two doubled, two lost: + 40 000 (2 * 2 * 10 000) and minus 20 000 (2 * 10 000)
second phase one doubled, one lost: + 40 000 (1*2*20 000) and minus 20 000 (1*20 000)
that's it, no matter how you slice it, 2 to any degree of accounts, the result is the same, minus the spread and swapRead the joke about two cowboys eating shit for free. same story
Of course it's hard when the cuckoo flew away and didn't promise to come back
the maximum possible positive financial total with this system: number of accounts * deposit - spread and swap costs
for example 4 accounts 10 000 each = 40 000
first step, two accounts doubled, two lost: + 40 000 (2*20 000) and minus 20 000 (2*10 000)
the second stage one doubled, one lost: + 40 000 (1*20 000) and minus 20 000 (1*20 000)
that's it, no matter how you turn, 2 to any degree of accounts, the result is the same, minus the spread and swap
so which ends up being bigger in absolute terms, plus or minus?
minus more
Have you completely lost your sense of humour? The purpose of the system = to get ONE account in which all trades are in the plus!!! The resulting account is displayed on the blog as proof of the blogger's awesomeness
Replace the uncomfortable phrase "intuition training" with "natural neural network training without a teacher".
Further, taking into account that the brain has been adapted by millions of years of evolution to find patterns and that coordination exercises have a positive effect on brain development (as for example playing musical instruments, proven), we obtain that the proposed method has much more prospects than the heresy that some forumers like Rena and Automat have.
You have a lot of experience in "selling" all sorts of rubbish by replacing uncomfortable expressions with neutral and more comfortable expressions, acceptable to the psyche of seduced citizens.
Just because you're trying to get at me in some way doesn't make your undertractor work any better.)
Trying to pick on me doesn't make your undertraction work any better.)
I'm not the one who's trying to pick on me, you're the one who's trying to pick on me all of a sudden. But to what end? Why? Are you getting itchy again?
But my tractor's getting better and better. I don't care about your bile. You don't deserve anything more than contempt.