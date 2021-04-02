Axioms of trading. Minimum profit must equal trade margin. And if there is a trailing stop, it must be triggered when the floating profit is equal to the margin. Otherwise there is no point.
O !
Profit should not be minimal
Genius!
So a profit is when it's a plus?
And a loss is when it's a minus....
1. Profits must be greater than losses.
2. everything else is dust...
Profits should be gigantic
in short:
PREFERENCE MUST
:-)
... The hunter was about to plunge headlong into the maelstrom of buying, when his gaze was drawn to an advertisement on the wall: "THE QUANTITY SHOULD BE...". If you looked closely, it used to be longer - the last word was blurred, but you could guess: "...by QUALITY." ...
1. Profits must be greater than losses.
2. everything else is dust...
I'll add
1.1 You can take 1pp per trade, and the cumulative profit must be greater than the loss.
By the way, how do I calculate the STOP OUT level correctly ?
Let's say there is only one position at all, only on one instrument, average price=X lots=Y. Stop out - where, at what price ?
By the way, how do I calculate the STOP OUT level correctly ?
Let's say there is only one position at all, only on one instrument, average price=X lots=Y. Stop out - where, at what price ?
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Good afternoon!
The minimum profit should be equal to the margin of the trade. And if there is a trailing_stop, it should be triggered when the floating profit is equal to the margin. Otherwise it makes no sense.