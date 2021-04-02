Axioms of trading. Minimum profit must equal trade margin. And if there is a trailing stop, it must be triggered when the floating profit is equal to the margin. Otherwise there is no point. - page 7
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Once I thought: "I have never tried manual trading, I should try using the demo. I got carried away and made 100% in two hours. I think it is so easy, it is strange.
At 2 million times is a special complex of robots that only work on the demo
Breaking the backbone of forex, cheating or outsmarting a broker is all nonsense. We have to live in peace, we have to cooperate with Forex and brokers.
The fact that the demo is much easier at any broker - I got it a long time ago. The demo is a publicity stunt
2 million times is a special set of robots that only work on the demo
Breaking the backbone of forex, cheating or outsmarting a broker is all nonsense. We should live in peace, we should cooperate with Forex and brokers.
The fact that it's much easier to use the demo at any broker - I got it a long time ago. The demo is a publicity stunt
2 million times is a special set of robots that only work on the demo
Breaking the backbone of forex, cheating or outsmarting a broker is all nonsense. You have to live in peace, you have to cooperate with Forex and your broker.
The fact that the demo is much easier at any broker - I got it a long time ago. The demo is a publicity stunt
You're almost right - faking the text of a report with my qualifications is possible. But I would refuse to forge a graph, even for a large fee.
A forged graph is immediately (or almost immediately, if you look carefully) easily unmasked.
So what I presented is the original.
Here I choose any profitable day - and show a nice picture
\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\
And there may be no profit - BALANCE has increased and the Funds may come close to zero
You register 128 signals - 64 to Buy, 64 to Sell. You close orders, cut the losing ones, and 64 orders are left
32 to Buy, 32 to Sell. Close orders, cut the losing ones and 32 orders are left
16 to Buy, 16 to Sell. Close orders, cut unprofitable ones and 16 orders are left
8 orders to Buy, 8 orders to Sell. Close orders, kick unprofitable ones out, 8 orders are left
4 to Buy, 4 to Sell. Close orders, cut unprofitable ones and 4 orders are left
2 to Buy, 2 to Sell. Close orders, cut unprofitable ones and 2 orders are left
1 to Buy, 1 to Sell. You close the orders and discard the losing order and 1 order is left. The total number of 128 accounts was enough for 7 transactions. For 10 it will take 1024. It is exhausting...
You register 128 signals - 64 to Buy, 64 to Sell. You close orders, cut the losing ones, and 64 orders are left
32 to Buy, 32 to Sell. Close orders, cut the losing ones and 32 orders are left
16 to Buy, 16 to Sell. Close orders, cut unprofitable ones and 16 orders are left
8 orders to Buy, 8 orders to Sell. Close orders, kick unprofitable ones out, 8 orders are left
4 to Buy, 4 to Sell. Close orders, cut unprofitable ones and 4 orders are left
2 to Buy, 2 to Sell. Close orders, cut unprofitable ones and 2 orders are left
1 to Buy, 1 to Sell. You close the orders and discard the losing order and 1 order is left. The total number of 128 accounts was enough for 7 transactions. For 10 it will take 1024. It's exhausting...
If you're not mistaken, you are the only trader in the market and you don't want to slag off your trades.
And why the "signal" if it's a demo account.
You didn't show the signal chart.
The first two exercises are about developing intuition. Ready? The second one requires perseverance. Half an hour on the second, five minutes on the first. Three to five hours a day. Two months in total. Only then trade. Ready?
On two accounts, you put all the free margin into the market. On one up, on the other down.
If you have a good idea, you'll get a lot of money from the first one, and the second one will probably go up and down.
I spent 10 minutes with my hands in a tester, without a robot:
voila - x14, bars about 1 week.
Here I choose any of my profitable days - and show a pretty picture
\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\
And there may be no profit - the BALANCE has increased and the funds may come close to zero
That's why I presented Report - it shows both balance and funds
Well, that's OK - some people have enough time to show off in the forums.
And why "signal" if it's a demo account.
It's not like you were showing a signal chart.
You can make a signal from a demo account. А?