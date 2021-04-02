Axioms of trading. Minimum profit must equal trade margin. And if there is a trailing stop, it must be triggered when the floating profit is equal to the margin. Otherwise there is no point. - page 15
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Yes, there have been no signals for two and a half hours now. That's a first. Looks like a bust. Big Brother shut down the shop? I'll wait a little longer...
Yes, there have been no signals for two and a half hours now. That's a first. Looks like a bust. Big Brother shut down the shop? I'll wait a little longer...
Looks like it might bounce a little bit to the orange (up).
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But otherwise, the desire is for it to go to 1.17514.
It's clear that the demo and real positions will open at different prices - but that's no problem. There was just talk in the thread that there was a 15 minute difference in price between the real and the demo.
So I started to check if it is true or not. It turns out that they are almost on the same footing.
15 minutes on cfd
Looks like it might bounce a little towards orange (up)but she's got her sights set on 1.17514.
I had another clear signal. And now it is 100 times weaker. I publicly apologise to Big Brother for revealing our shared secret. I'm going to Auto Ban for a month.
I had a different clear signal. And now it is 100 times weaker. I publicly apologise to Big Brother for revealing our shared secret. I'm going to Auto Ban for a month.
Oooooooooooooooooooooooooooo.....
Going to Auto Ban for a month.
Just about to buy some glue and sign up with Sensei in ouchi-ishi)
I hope I've made myself clear?
No, I'm sorry. You have shown me the statement, and I want to know what you do in this strategy when the price goes against you. You can take profits while it's going. As long as it's good, it's good. The question is, when a big move goes against you, what do you do? Do you close the position in the red, wait for the pullback, and if you wait, how long are you prepared to wait? I am not asking for advice, but I want to understand how you act in your strategy when something has gone wrong.
No, I'm sorry. You have shown the statement and I want to know in this strategy what you do when the price goes against you. You can take profits while it's going. As long as it's good, it's good. The question is, when a big move goes against you, what do you do? Do you close the position in the red, wait for the pullback, and if you wait, how long are you prepared to wait? I am not asking for advice, but I want to understand how you act in your strategy when something has gone wrong.
No, I'm sorry. You have shown the statement and I want to know in this strategy what you do when the price goes against you. You can take profits while it's going. As long as it's good, it's good. The question is, when a big move goes against you, what do you do? Do you close the position in the red, wait for the pullback, and if you wait, how long are you prepared to wait? I am not asking for advice, but I want to understand how you act in your strategy when something has gone wrong.
Postponed at the personal request of the Auto Ban team for the whole of April. What can you do? What's the glue for? Glue your butt to the stool? You could run away with the stool. Or leave your trousers on the stool and run away... Why sign up? I gave you the exercises, you have a job for 3 months...