Axioms of trading. Minimum profit must equal trade margin. And if there is a trailing stop, it must be triggered when the floating profit is equal to the margin. Otherwise there is no point. - page 21
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I have friends who are Ukrainian Cossacks, despite their negative attitude to their eastern neighbour, they consider the Krasnodar Cossacks to be a brotherly people.
And we have always counted and will always count. We are all made of the same cloth.
well then, a few words from a famous song:
Душу й тіло ми положим за нашу свободу
І покажемо, що ми, браття, козацького роду.
Have you completely lost your sense of humour? The purpose of the system = to get ONE account in which all trades are in the plus!!! The resulting account is showcased on the blog as proof of the blogger's awesomeness
sense of humor in forex is basically the only one
I wrote about it above
the sequence works:
demo/real/realtime
the sense of humour in forex is basically the only one
I wrote about it above.
the sequence works:
demo/real/realtime
They forgot about the pension. When I'll be 80, they will add 5,000 roubles to my pension, and then I'll do some bargaining!
That's why I'm here all the time - because my father is 85 and gets a pension of 30,000 with all the supplements.
- and we spend 90,000 a month on medicine and food. Honestly, it's not enough.
And we have always counted and will always count. We are all made of the same stuff.
Let's get back to the subject. The dough is made from the seeds of plants, but the product is different.
Back to the subject. Everyone's dough is made from the seeds of plants, but the product is different.
Man cannot be made of different dough. - Especially there is History, of us all.
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Here the seed of the Germans may come from their soil. And our seed of the Slavs
A person cannot be made of different dough. - Especially there is History, all of us.
All right. What does man eat? Every nation has its own dishes and preferences and is individual. But where does meat or fish come from ? all derived from sun, air and water.
Okay. What does a person eat? Every nation has its own dishes and preferences and is individual. But where does meat or fish come from ? all derived from sun, air and water.
And how old are you?