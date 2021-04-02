Axioms of trading. Minimum profit must equal trade margin. And if there is a trailing stop, it must be triggered when the floating profit is equal to the margin. Otherwise there is no point. - page 10

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Konstantin Erin:

The first two exercises are about developing intuition. Ready? The second one requires perseverance. Half an hour on the second, five minutes on the first. Three to five hours a day. Two months in total. Only then trade. Ready?

Yes.
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Konstantin Erin:

If you have registered your old account - watch out, it may not show a pretty picture. It will show your whole history

 
SanAlex If you registered your old account - look, it may not show a pretty picture. It will show all your history

The account is new. Just manually placed two orders on Friday. I was too lazy to deploy the system.

Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 100.00 Credit Facility: 0.00
Closed Trade P/L: 40.10 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 140.10 Equity: 140.10 Free Margin: 140.10
Details:

Gross Profit: 40.10 Gross Loss: 0.00 Total Net Profit: 40.10
Profit Factor: Expected Payoff: 20.05
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 0.00 (0.00%) Relative Drawdown: 0.00% (0.00)
Total Trades: 2 Short Positions (won %): 1 (100.00%) Long Positions (won %): 1 (100.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 2 (100.00%) Loss trades (% of total): 0 (0.00%)
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Maxim Romanov:
For example on the cfd demo or stock accounts, there is usually a 15 minute delay. It's not hard to figure out how to make a demo).
And not everyone has it with tick quotes, but they do, and you have to take that into account if you're serious about your training. I'm certainly not going to do or show you anything, because I have enough to do without it, but you may remember it and someday it may come in handy to avoid a scammer... Or become a scammer yourself)

If you say that the demo and real, there is a difference. If you say a demo with a real, there is a difference.

miscellaneous

 
ifitstrue:   Yes.

The first two exercises are about developing intuition. Ready? The second one requires perseverance. Half an hour on the second, five minutes on the first.

The first exercise is juggling. Took a plastic bottle of silicate glue (left), stuffed it with paper, lightly melted it (right). Weight 25 grams.

AAA Arms down, half-bent at the elbows.

Flip from hand "blind" to hand for 5 minutes. Gradually increase the distance. Pause, another 5 minutes, ...

 
SanAlex If you say that the demo and the real, there is a difference. Why then, with different brokers on the real, is there such a discrepancy?


the last 5 bars are missing from the right-hand chart. Communication interruption? A delay of 5 minutes? Are the pictures taken at different times?

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Konstantin Erin:

The account is new. Just manually placed two orders on Friday. Too lazy to deploy the system. LIMO signal

The signal is not visible until you share the mql5 community

 
SanAlex No signal visible until you share the mql5 community

How do I share it? In the terminal or on the website? In the terminal I have MQL5 registered and open

Opened Limon signal first. There were some remarks. I deleted it. I opened LIMO. It says it's ready So where is it? Not in the site profile, not in terminals either

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Konstantin Erin:

How do I share it? Is it in the terminal or on the website? I have MQL5 registered and open in the terminal

I have already shared your signal in my profile. And you should share your signal, go to your terminal and look at the image I showed you (in the upper right corner)

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Now everything is objective! I wish you success and good luck!

 
SanAlex: I have already shared your signal in my profile. I have already shared your signal in my profile. And you have to go to your signal and look at the picture I have shown you (in the upper right corner).

in the upper right corner of what? You need to write in more detail. I don't have such a picture both in the terminal and on the website. How do I enter the signal if it is missing?

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