Axioms of trading. Minimum profit must equal trade margin. And if there is a trailing stop, it must be triggered when the floating profit is equal to the margin. Otherwise there is no point. - page 10
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The first two exercises are about developing intuition. Ready? The second one requires perseverance. Half an hour on the second, five minutes on the first. Three to five hours a day. Two months in total. Only then trade. Ready?
If you have registered your old account - watch out, it may not show a pretty picture. It will show your whole history
The account is new. Just manually placed two orders on Friday. I was too lazy to deploy the system.
For example on the cfd demo or stock accounts, there is usually a 15 minute delay. It's not hard to figure out how to make a demo).
If you say that the demo and real, there is a difference. If you say a demo with a real, there is a difference.
The first two exercises are about developing intuition. Ready? The second one requires perseverance. Half an hour on the second, five minutes on the first.
The first exercise is juggling. Took a plastic bottle of silicate glue (left), stuffed it with paper, lightly melted it (right). Weight 25 grams.
Arms down, half-bent at the elbows.
Flip from hand "blind" to hand for 5 minutes. Gradually increase the distance. Pause, another 5 minutes, ...
the last 5 bars are missing from the right-hand chart. Communication interruption? A delay of 5 minutes? Are the pictures taken at different times?
The account is new. Just manually placed two orders on Friday. Too lazy to deploy the system. LIMO signal
The signal is not visible until you share the mql5 community
How do I share it? In the terminal or on the website? In the terminal I have MQL5 registered and open
Opened Limon signal first. There were some remarks. I deleted it. I opened LIMO. It says it's ready So where is it? Not in the site profile, not in terminals either
How do I share it? Is it in the terminal or on the website? I have MQL5 registered and open in the terminal
I have already shared your signal in my profile. And you should share your signal, go to your terminal and look at the image I showed you (in the upper right corner)
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Now everything is objective! I wish you success and good luck!
in the upper right corner of what? You need to write in more detail. I don't have such a picture both in the terminal and on the website. How do I enter the signal if it is missing?