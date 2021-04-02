Axioms of trading. Minimum profit must equal trade margin. And if there is a trailing stop, it must be triggered when the floating profit is equal to the margin. Otherwise there is no point. - page 11
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in the upper right corner of what? You need to write in more detail. I don't have such a picture both in the terminal and on the website. How do I enter the signal if it's missing?
well, where the fayebok = contact = birdie is drawn - and near the birdie
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go to my profile and you will get to your signal
I found your signal through a search
I did a search and I shared it. What a hassle!!! I'm too lazy to deploy the system. How many trades to make on Monday or how much to increase the deposit?
I did a search and I shared it. What a hassle!!! I'm too lazy to deploy the system. How many trades to make on Monday or how much to increase the deposit?
I would like to - To see the result of your words. - This is your trading system and you follow your strategy. I wish you only Good Luck!
The first two exercises are about developing intuition. Ready? The second requires perseverance. Half an hour on the second, five minutes on the first.
The first exercise is juggling. Took a plastic bottle of silicate glue (left), stuffed it with paper, lightly melted it (right). Weight 25 grams.
Arms down, half-bent at the elbows.
Flip from hand "blind" to hand for 5 minutes. Gradually increase the distance. Pause, another 5 minutes, ...
We'll see the discrepancies between Demo and Real tomorrow.
Thank you. What's the second one? Do we alternate them?
Inhale...the glue is there for a reason :-)
That's how you trade. You see the trend. Trend your frend. But the trend is changing fast. Open an order for half a minute, a minute, two minutes... 5 - 10 minutes at the most.
And before you start trading, you should develop your intuition to see the trend at once. After two months of training. And it is not good to think with your head - your head will hurt your heart - your liver...
Second look at the M1 chart. Other charts removed (collapsed). Hands off the mouse and keyboard. Take forty minutes. Then take a break for exercise 1. It is possible to combine them. Thoughts off. Just watch. The subconscious mind is training. A total of 40 hours in total. If 4 hours a day, 2 weeks. If you know how to program, you can write a script for scrolling the whole story 4 or 5 times faster.
After 40 hours, the exercise becomes more complex. There are 2 charts on the screen: М1 and М15 of one symbol. Again, it is 40 hours.
Then we look at the chart with a harder one and think: Where is the trend and is it strong? Again, it will last for 40 hours.
Then we start to trade on the demo chart and again for 40 hours.
Then we need a friend. You are on the demo, he is on the real. Shout to him: Petro, I bought. .... Petro, I closed.... This is the only way to make money in Forex.
Five digits is better. The chart is livelier, more visual. The learning curve is faster. In two months you can tell me what happened...
Second look at the M1 chart. Other charts removed (collapsed). Hands off the mouse and keyboard. Take forty minutes. Then take a break for exercise 1. It is possible to combine them. Thoughts off. Just watch. The subconscious mind is training. A total of 40 hours in total. If 4 hours a day, 2 weeks. If you know how to program, you can write a script for scrolling the whole story 4 or 5 times faster.
After 40 hours, the exercise becomes more complex. There are 2 charts on the screen: М1 and М15 of one symbol. Again, it is 40 hours.
Then we look at the chart with a harder one and think: Where is the trend and is it strong? Again, it will last for 40 hours.
Then we start to trade on the demo chart and again for 40 hours.
Then we need a friend. You are on the demo, he is on the real. Shout to him: Petro, I bought. .... Petro, I closed.... This is the only way to make money in Forex.
Five digits is better. The chart is livelier, more visual. The learning curve is faster. In two months you can tell me what happened...