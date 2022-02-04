Trend and levels - page 57

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[Deleted]  
Dmitry Fedoseev:

Is anyone communicating with you?

I see there's a new signal.) Where'd the last one go? Gone?

I don't know how to drain, sorry.
 
Vladimir Baskakov:
I didn't say anything about you at all, it's about the humpback.

Ah, sorry about that.

 
Vladimir Baskakov:
I don't know how to drain, sorry.

Not you, it drains itself? Yes? ))

[Deleted]  
Dmitry Fedoseev:

Not you, it drains itself? Yes? ))

Proof?
 
Vladimir Baskakov:
Proof?

In your profile proof. How many signals have you changed so far? Each one has only lived for a few weeks.

[Deleted]  
Dmitry Fedoseev:

In your profile proof. How many signals have you changed so far? Each has only lived for a few weeks.

No proof, get out of here.
 
Vladimir Baskakov:
No proof, go to hell.

Where did the previous signal go?

There's a new signal every month and a half or two months.

[Deleted]  
Dmitry Fedoseev:

Where did the previous signal go?

There's a new signal every month and a half or two months.

Communicate on the subject of the branch, it's none of your business;)
 

Good guys... There are more interesting things, Bitcoin's intraday disposition has changed, D1 is still dominated by the uptrend, but intraday the uptrend is broken and the downtrend is formed, and in acceleration, after updating the previous trough the price went into a correction, monitor its completion and pocket another 50 quid (if all goes well of course).


 
Vladimir Baskakov:
Communicate on the topic of the thread, it's none of your business;)

Here, let's get on with the topic of the branch.

How is it none of my business? You're playing around, pretending to be a trader, even though you're not a trader, you're a sinker.

Why shouldn't I care?

You've been out of your mind for a long time. You teach everybody, but you're a sinker.

You go to work, you earn money, and then you sink it and pretend you are a trader. Chopito))

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