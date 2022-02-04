Trend and levels - page 57
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Is anyone communicating with you?
I see there's a new signal.) Where'd the last one go? Gone?
I didn't say anything about you at all, it's about the humpback.
Ah, sorry about that.
I don't know how to drain, sorry.
Not you, it drains itself? Yes? ))
Not you, it drains itself? Yes? ))
Proof?
In your profile proof. How many signals have you changed so far? Each one has only lived for a few weeks.
In your profile proof. How many signals have you changed so far? Each has only lived for a few weeks.
No proof, go to hell.
Where did the previous signal go?
There's a new signal every month and a half or two months.
Where did the previous signal go?
There's a new signal every month and a half or two months.
Good guys... There are more interesting things, Bitcoin's intraday disposition has changed, D1 is still dominated by the uptrend, but intraday the uptrend is broken and the downtrend is formed, and in acceleration, after updating the previous trough the price went into a correction, monitor its completion and pocket another 50 quid (if all goes well of course).
Communicate on the topic of the thread, it's none of your business;)
Here, let's get on with the topic of the branch.
How is it none of my business? You're playing around, pretending to be a trader, even though you're not a trader, you're a sinker.
Why shouldn't I care?
You've been out of your mind for a long time. You teach everybody, but you're a sinker.
You go to work, you earn money, and then you sink it and pretend you are a trader. Chopito))