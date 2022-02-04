Trend and levels - page 53
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Ether, the second day has passed since it hit the resistance level of 3294.23, the pivot point of the last retracement pullback, which is the Accumulation, so into the Breakdown
Sunday morning, Bitcoin
We have an uptrend on D1, intraday the price went out of the uptrend channel boundaries, forming a downtrend, on the break of correctional pullback managed to go Short, hoping for a strong drop
Level Broken... Assuming 113.208!
Level Broken... I'm guessing 113.208!
Hi, predicting intraday, through the weekend, is not a very rewarding exercise... A lot will change in the traders' minds and wallets in two days... Although, the plan is not bad, I can add only one thing from me, there is a resistance of 109.834, it is getting stronger, so its retest will be sure, but what will be the consequences?
Bitcoin, after updating the previous Corrective Pullback Trough, has given an Upward Impulse, on M15 has a trend in Acceleration. This could be the end of the correction
hello, predicting intraday, through the weekend, is not a very rewarding exercise... Many things will change in traders' minds and wallets in two days... Although, the plan is not bad, I can add only one thing from my point of view, there is a resistance of 109.834, it is getting stronger, so its retest will be sure, but what will be the consequences?
Have a nice day and a great weekend!
The price path from 109.000 to 113.000...
I'm guessing it will take one week to three weeks.
Have a nice day and a great weekend!
The price range is 109,000 to 113,000...
I'm guessing it'll take anywhere from one week to three weeks.
Thanks, let's see, there is one pattern, dependence, roughly speaking it looks like this: the probability of forecast fulfillment of 1.0 pips is 99% and the other extreme, the probability of 100.0 pips is 1%... Right? Something will change on the market, and roughly speaking the price will fly down tomorrow and that's it...
I personally see a way out of this situation. If there is a pattern, the smaller is the move, the higher is the probability of forecasting, I try to put profit within 10% of average daily APR... It fulfils more often.
Bitcoin, trying out the Long, Acceleration ride
Bitcoin, after updating the previous Corrective Pullback Trough, has given an Upward Impulse, on M15 has a trend in Acceleration. This could be the end of the correction
Probably because of your 27 euros.
Now it is 43 euros, and it is on forex, on crypto there is another terminal, the browser-based Binance, it has a turnover of 63 billion (daily), and the volume of traded interest is 18 billion, so my bubosiks do not affect anything