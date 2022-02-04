Trend and levels - page 56
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Caught a reversal at the very peak of the retracement in the Downtrend
The thing is, as long as I use TS, and others (who use it) have the same opinion, it is impossible to predict the time of occurrence. The price in the direction of the forecast may at any time, haphazardly jump in the direction of the forecast, or refute it. So it just won't work, you can't see the solution using time
What's important is the text to the forecast figures and what we get))) The case is not grateful of course, but honest to the point. Well, and the analysis of why it happened is also interesting.
And the statistics will also accumulate at the same time)))
The important thing will be the text to the drawings, the prognosis and what happened.) It's not a worthwhile endeavour, of course, but it's honest to the core. Well, and analysis of why it happened is also interesting.
And the statistics will also accumulate at the same time)))
I understand your point, I'll soon put in the blogs the highlights and trend strategyhttps://www.mql5.com/ru/blogs/post/745489, and on the TS, which tracks the breakdown / false breakdown of the level, I explain, the market is in two phases, in a trend, then trade in the trend, and in a flat / consolidation, then the technique has another, it should take into account the Accumulation / Allocation. This is trading according to Herczyk, I will post it too... Trading from A to Z, version 3.0.
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As for what happened, there is no monitoring on Crypto and there is a signal on forex, I posted the signal, but I have gained 60% of the growth, so I was kicked out of the rating, but there is a signal, it is available through the profile.
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The point is that shorter is the forecast - the more reliable it is, roughly speaking, a 10.0 pips forecast is 10 times more reliable than a 100.0 pips forecast, so I use this effect, I take not the length of catching the trend, but the number of successful predictions at 10.0 points (figuratively speaking), that is the risk profile of my deal 1 to 1, and not 1 to 3 (or 5), but many-plus deals
The important thing will be the text to the drawings, the prognosis and what happened.) It's not a worthwhile endeavour, of course, but it's honest to the core. Well, and analysis of why it happened is also interesting.
And the statistics will also accumulate at the same time)))
Although you can not wait, there is all the file, there is a little unfortunate (in my opinion), but it is quite possible to understand everything, the basic principle, attached
Not interested in the opinion of a nub.
What are you doing here if there are no people worthy of your greatness?
Caught the reversal, and the profit with it
Caught the reversal at the very peak of the retracement in the Downtrend
reversal worked, took a profit.
What are you doing here if there are no people worthy of your greatness?
I communicate, I don't sell grails, I don't write unnecessary articles.
Is anyone communicating with you?
I see there's a new signal.) Where'd the last one go? Gone?
I'm communicating, I'm not selling grapes, I'm not writing articles that nobody needs.
Don't throw mud at me, I'm trading, I'm profitable, and I'm bored on my own, looking for mates. That's it.
I just told you how I made 50 quid on a U-turn, what's wrong?
Don't throw mud at me, I'm trading, I'm profitable, and I'm bored on my own, looking for mates. That's it.
I just told you how I made 50 quid on a U-turn, what's wrong?