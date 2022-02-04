Trend and levels - page 26
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You're complicating things again.
We have two levels, one from a month, the other from a day... Both broken. Which means two pluses to support the selloff...
Next, you put stops based on APR, so the entry point must be perfect, so it must be executed from the more favourable price, so the risk is as low as possible...
I think all the questions fall away, from which level I would prefer to enter ...
I would be happy to stay away from this subject, but there are arguments that make me uneasy.
1) Gerchik says directly (and his experience can be trusted), the larger the timeframe on which the level is formed, the more reliable it is
2) There is a big picture of what is happening, the trend, and in it the levels, the principle that you have outlined, the further the level from the current price, the more reliable it is, but it comes to another, when the levels are equal, equal, so as here the euro / Japanese yen, mirror levels, which are formed by points of pullbacks in rising pulses, here yes, the farther and more reliable, and the euro / Kad somewhat different, okay, never mind, need to think how to sort it all
I would be happy to stay out of this topic, but there are arguments that make me uneasy.
1) Gerchik says directly (and his experience can be trusted), the larger the timeframe on which the level is formed, the more reliable it is.
2) There is a general picture of what is happening, the trend, and in it the levels, the principle that you have outlined, the further the level from the current price, the more reliable it is, but it has another approach, when the levels are equal, equal. Just like here the Euro / Japanese Yen, mirror levels that are formed by points of pullbacks in rising pulses, here yes, the farther away, the more reliable, and the Euro / Kad is somewhat different, never mind, let me think how to sort it all out
no question about it, more reliable))) i'm just like a Jew at heart i want to sell more profitable))))
I'm just a Jew at heart who wants to sell more profitable))))).
If you miss a reliable trade, you will lose, because if the assumption of reliability of levels from a larger timeframe takes place, then on Euro/Kad the price will fall back from the level of the Monthly rank, and just will not reach the higher, from the Daily rank, the level will fade and that's all. And if we do not precisely register these levels, we won't feel anything, no matter how much we sit and watch. After all, everything with Gerchik is not very good: near retentions, far retentions, and nothing to do with trends... It's already 10.0 points down.
If you miss a reliable trade, you will lose, because if the assumption of reliability of levels from a larger timeframe takes place, then on Euro/Cad the price will fall back down from the monthly rank, and simply will not reach the higher, from the daily rank, the level will go stale and that's it. And if we do not precisely register these levels, we won't feel anything, no matter how much we sit and watch. After all, everything with Gerchik is not very good: near retentions, far retentions, and nothing to do with trends... It's already 10.0 points down.
I don't understand what's reliable and unreliable. All levels are 50/50 for me... whether from a month or a day... they may or may not work out.
I don't understand what is reliable and unreliable. All levels are 50/50 for me...from a month or a day...they may or may not work out.
of course not reliable, that's not what I said, that's not how it should be.
I am going back to the EUR/CAD, reversal occurred after the reversal candle on the H1, i.e., reversal started, but the market did not support it, it makes no sense to enter again, I must either wait for the price to go to this level or for something which will show that the move is not going up.
I am going back to the EUR/CAD, reversal occurred after the reversal candle on the H1, i.e., reversal started, but the market did not support it, it makes no sense to enter again, I must either wait for the price to go to this level or for something that will show that the move is not going up.
agree
Now I am going back to EUR/CAD, there has been a return to the level after a reversal candle on H1, i.e. reversal (PL) has occurred, but p
So went good and lost. Didn't Gerchak tell you?
it's forex.
good things can't last forever
it's forex.
good things can't last forever