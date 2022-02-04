Trend and levels - page 55
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I'm not interested in a nubian's opinion.
Let's trade in crypto, then.
Let's trade in crypto, then.
I'm not a kid.
Tomorrow will be more interesting, forex will open
Ether, in an upward trend on H1 going up, Tvh to break 3270 level
I propose to post forecast drawings with a rough estimate of the time range of the occurrence and the incoming real at the end of the period. The branch will be much more interesting.
What does it count? What data does it take?
It counts the trend. The raw data is the previous candlesticks. Slogan: Sell at the top, buy at the bottom.
I propose to post forecast drawings with a rough estimate of the time range of the occurrence and the onset of the real at the end of the period. The thread will be much more interesting.
The thing is, this is how much I use TS, and others (who use) have the same opinion, it is impossible to predict the time of occurrence... The price in the direction of the forecast may at any time, haphazardly jump in the direction of the forecast, or refute it. So it just won't work, you can't see a solution using time
I propose to post forecast drawings with a rough estimate of the time range of the occurrence and the onset of the real at the end of the period. The thread will be much more interesting.
See the signals. There are a lot of forecasts coming true in the form of open trades and pending orders.
Counts the trend. The raw data is previous candles. Slogan: Sell at the top, buy at the bottom.
So, is it possible to make a profit on equal volume? As far as I understand, such an algorithm can only be implemented through a robot? Is there a parameter that works everywhere, or do I have to constantly optimize it?
ADAUSDT
Price went up, there is support at 1.20659, from it was a move to the overHai, then another bump, but could not reach the previous top, then another bump and a bounce even lower, squeeze to the Short, a breakthrough
I propose to post forecast drawings with a rough estimate of the time range of the occurrence and the onset of the real at the end of the period. The branch will be much more interesting.
When everything is ready the time for ТВх has come, so for cancellation for ТВх the time is not needed either, if one of factors disappears, the cancellation happens. So it is like this. Alternatively, several conditions must be met, and if the condition is not met, then there is no Tx.