Trend and levels - page 54
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Ether, also showed not a reversal of course, but an attempt to go North, Acceleration, after a pullback and its completion, Long
Ether, in an uptrend on H1 going up, Tvh to break 3270
Bitcoin, is attempting to break through the resistance orchestrated by previous pullbacks
Bitcoin, gone into pullback, great opportunity for Long
Bitcoin, gone into pullback, great opportunity for Long
Who are you posting all this for?
for you
Bottom indicator - shows the trend
Who are you posting all this for?
Listen to Mihalych.
The indicator at the bottom - shows the trend
What does it count? What data does it take?
Listen to Mihalych.