Trend and levels - page 54

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Ether, also showed not a reversal of course, but an attempt to go North, Acceleration, after a pullback and its completion, Long


 

Ether, in an uptrend on H1 going up, Tvh to break 3270


 

Bitcoin, is attempting to break through the resistance orchestrated by previous pullbacks


 

Bitcoin, gone into pullback, great opportunity for Long


[Deleted]  
Sergey Lazarenko:

Bitcoin, gone into pullback, great opportunity for Long


Who are you posting all this for?
 
Vladimir Baskakov:
Who are you posting all this for?

for you

 

Bottom indicator - shows the trend


 
Vladimir Baskakov:
Who are you posting all this for?

Listen to Mihalych.


 
a007:

The indicator at the bottom - shows the trend


What does it count? What data does it take?

[Deleted]  
Sergey Lazarenko:

Listen to Mihalych.


Not interested in the opinion of a nubby.
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