Trend and levels - page 52

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Sergey Lazarenko:

What are you interested in, trades or market direction?

I'm interested in how long it takes you to lose if you start trading your own markup.)

 
Andrei Trukhanovich:

I'm interested in how much you'll lose if you start trading your own markings )

you have to keep track of it, wait, wait and you will find out.

And here's what happened on the forex on this markup, look, it's all documented

***

 

Bitcoin, fall turned out to be false, North is still in force, after Impulse upwards a pullback started


[Deleted]  
Sergey Lazarenko:

you have to keep track of it, wait, wait, and then you'll know.

And here's what the foreground got on that marking, look, it's all documented.

***

Initial deposit 27 euros. Did the wife give?
 

Here's TVx, after breaking the correction, and forming an uptrend channel


 
Vladimir Baskakov:
Initial deposit is 27 euros. Your wife gave it to you?

Look at you, 170 bucks, and what? What's the big deal?

[Deleted]  
Sergey Lazarenko:

Look at you, 170 bucks, and what? What's the big deal?

Poor bastard's looking at Bitcoins.
 
Vladimir Baskakov:
Poor bastard's looking at Bitcoins.

50 quid is enough to trade crypto

 

Bitcoin, a full-fledged correction has developed, already visible on M5/M15


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The previous Top has been updated, the uptrend has been confirmed


 

Bitcoin, another correction ended well, with a renewal of the previous Top, the uptrend is alive


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