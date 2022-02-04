Trend and levels - page 52
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What are you interested in, trades or market direction?
I'm interested in how long it takes you to lose if you start trading your own markup.)
I'm interested in how much you'll lose if you start trading your own markings )
you have to keep track of it, wait, wait and you will find out.
And here's what happened on the forex on this markup, look, it's all documented
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Bitcoin, fall turned out to be false, North is still in force, after Impulse upwards a pullback started
you have to keep track of it, wait, wait, and then you'll know.
And here's what the foreground got on that marking, look, it's all documented.
***
Here's TVx, after breaking the correction, and forming an uptrend channel
Initial deposit is 27 euros. Your wife gave it to you?
Look at you, 170 bucks, and what? What's the big deal?
Look at you, 170 bucks, and what? What's the big deal?
Poor bastard's looking at Bitcoins.
50 quid is enough to trade crypto
Bitcoin, a full-fledged correction has developed, already visible on M5/M15
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The previous Top has been updated, the uptrend has been confirmed
Bitcoin, another correction ended well, with a renewal of the previous Top, the uptrend is alive