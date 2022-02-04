Trend and levels - page 50
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
It's a thankless exercise to predict with long-range targets, you can hit it, but the time factor comes into play, it may come quickly to the target, or it may stall.
it's a thankless exercise to predict long-range targets, you can hit it, but the time factor comes into play, it may come quickly to the target, or it may stall.
No one knows the future.
Levels and reactions to them also have a probabilistic nature.
You could say that in this case it's just levels on a larger scale.
In three years, the Euro will be worth $3!
Yeah, about three plus or minus seven...
Yeah, about three plus or minus seven...
Saturday, forex closed, Crypto remains
Ripple, D1, Uptrend, attempts to get out of corrective pullback in progress
Intra-clock, Uptrend in Acceleration, simple form of corrective pullback
Bitcoin, D1, Uptrend and corrective, intraday pullback
Intraday, the price broke out of the Downtrend boundaries, breached the Pivot Point, and is trying to go into a continuation of the South... If it fails, Buy
Bitcoin intra-hours structure: levels, trend, pullback, so Tvh will correct
Bitcoin, in the end of all the turmoil, formed an uptrending, reversal channel
Bitcoin, forecasting has started to work out
After hitting the Corrective Pullback Benchmark, in an uptrend - there was a rebound