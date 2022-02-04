Trend and levels - page 50

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Sergey Lazarenko:

It's a thankless exercise to predict with long-range targets, you can hit it, but the time factor comes into play, it may come quickly to the target, or it may stall.

In three years the euro will be worth $3!
 
Sergey Lazarenko:

it's a thankless exercise to predict long-range targets, you can hit it, but the time factor comes into play, it may come quickly to the target, or it may stall.

No one knows the future.

Levels and reactions to them also have a probabilistic nature.

You could say that in this case it's just levels on a larger scale.

 
Speculator:
In three years, the Euro will be worth $3!

Yeah, about three plus or minus seven...

 
Dmitry Bogdanov:

Yeah, about three plus or minus seven...

Three is a lot, and it's probably faster.
 

Saturday, forex closed, Crypto remains

Ripple, D1, Uptrend, attempts to get out of corrective pullback in progress


Intra-clock, Uptrend in Acceleration, simple form of corrective pullback


 

Bitcoin, D1, Uptrend and corrective, intraday pullback


Intraday, the price broke out of the Downtrend boundaries, breached the Pivot Point, and is trying to go into a continuation of the South... If it fails, Buy


 

Bitcoin intra-hours structure: levels, trend, pullback, so Tvh will correct


 

Bitcoin, in the end of all the turmoil, formed an uptrending, reversal channel


 

Bitcoin, forecasting has started to work out

 

After hitting the Corrective Pullback Benchmark, in an uptrend - there was a rebound


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