Trend and levels - page 46
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An uptrend is each successive Top and Trough higher than the previous one. An uptrend correction, after the price has updated the previous Top and starts falling, then this fall will be considered a correction, until the last Trough, from which the move with the update of the previous Top was made, has been passed.
It will be a falling trend if it goes to the last Trough)
An uptrend is each successive Top and Trough higher than the previous one. An Uptrend Correction, once price has updated the previous Top and begins to fall, then that fall will be considered a correction until the last Trough, from which the move with the update of the previous Top, has been passed.
It's already a falling trend, if it's up to the last Trough)
Here is the picturehttps://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/359867/page45#comment_24121717, the trends are like matryoshkas, one in the same, they differ in Extremes, which can be seen in different halves
On what timeframe?
whatever...
This is 19th century knowledge, it's good for running courses for novice traders. Not applicable to the real market.
so show the 21st century knowledge that applies
It will already be a falling trend, if up to the last Trough)
here it is, a corrective pullback, it is in the boundaries of an uptrend, and before it breaks this downtrend An uptrend is a pullback
Here's the picturehttps://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/359867/page45#comment_24121717, the trends are like matryoshka dolls, one in the same, different in Extremes, which can be seen in different halves
That's just the way I am))) Not up to the last trough just a correction))). If to the last, then the correction will be equal to the previous trend.)))
I'm just like that.)) Not to the last trough just a correction.))) If to the last trough, then the correction will be equal to the previous trend.)))
The point is that as long as the last trough is not passed, the Up trend condition will be met... Or what are you talking about?
so show the 21st century knowledge that applies