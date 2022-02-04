Trend and levels - page 23
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yesterday was a very good LP, the tail was excellent... what do we see? a drop... no. near retest
so not yet D1 closed... I am still digesting it, if we discuss it on the B1, tomorrow we will know if yesterday's candlestick will support the market or not
Hmmm, what's the rationale behind that? Because yesterday's candle has a long tail, meaning the level has strength, and gives a clear bounce from itself
and count how many times we test it... even if there are a lot of imaginary limits, the sixth time they may have already been taken
so it hasn't closed yet on D1... It is still in the process of digestion, if we discuss it on D1, then tomorrow we will be able to say if the market will support or not the yesterday's candlestick
Yes, we will buy again tomorrow. If they do...
You want an impulse breakdown of sorts
and count how many times we've tested it... even if there's a bunch of imaginary limits, by the sixth time they're probably gone
but look at the digestion of the long-tail candles. I'm not taking into account the number of tests.
Yes, we'll buy again tomorrow. If they do...
You want an impulse breakdown of sorts.
For a breakdown there should be a prerequisite, a candle on D1 should give a Close below the level, that's one, the second High near the Close, that's how it should look for a breakdown, here only the Close of the candle 1) near the level, 2) Close near the Low (for a bearish trend).
but look at the digestion of long-tail candles. Well, I'm not taking into account the number of tests, that's not really an idea.
what digestion is. And what those candles you circled gave you. What are you trying to say? I don't get it.
but look at the digestion of long-tail candles. Well, I'm not counting the number of tests, that's not really an idea.
And as for the number of tests... It's like in boxing)) You can knock him out with the first one... But it's more likely that he'll collapse if he gets knocked out at least a couple of times...))
It's just a figure of speech... One also compares it to a wall and explains the logic of the number of retests.
For a breakdown there must be a prerequisite, a candle on D1 must give a Close under the level, that's one, the second High near the Close, that's how it should look for a breakdown, here only the Close of the candle 1) near the level, 2) Close near the Low (for a bearish trend).
I see, I agree. Well then this is not your situation. You just don't trade and that's it.
what kind of digestion. And what did those candles you circled give you. What are you trying to say? I don't get it.
It means that the signal appears, a candlestick with a long tail, as a forecast, but the movement did not start immediately, but a little later; the circled candlesticks - a candlestick with a long tail was the forecast, the next day the price moved in the direction of the long tail again... And only after that it went in the direction forecasted by the long tail
Digestion means that there was a signal with a long tail as a forecast, but the movement did not start immediately, but a bit later, the circled candlestick - there was a candlestick with a long tail as a forecast, the next day the price went to the long tail again... And only then went in the direction predicted by the long tail.
So you're confusing trending and counter-trending. They're two very different songs... On a trend, we can fiddle and fiddle all we want...
But a counter-trend, everything should be clear and clear... We've drawn the tail and go down without a pullback... I don't know, but even I don't want to make a false trade there now. Even though the APAC has been passed