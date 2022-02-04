Trend and levels - page 48
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Here's how the trend traders are doing, with $44,000 already in the account
EUR/USD disposition as of Friday morning.
English Pound, at the Bottom, high of the fall, high probability of a pullback to the North
The Canadian dollar, has made a nice run-up, with 1.28813 as a likely resistance, which will be a stopover.
Swiss franc and Japanese yen, totally unclear where we are going, there is a slight sign, the attraction of the Severs.
Gold, hitting the mirror level of 1793.89, failed to breakout yesterday, flew back significantly. Today there is a False Breakdown Prerequisite....
Japanese Yen, the local directional picture has cleared up, yesterday the North trend was broken, after a precipitous fall a correction was formed... on H1, early this morning it was broken again, and again a pullback... The main direction is South
Silver, Principal Direction - Short, Local Direction - Short,
ADAUSDT
Main direction - Long
Intraday, Correctional pullback with a simple forum (of three waves), on its break, Long
Japanese Yen, classic of the genre, we have a corrective pullback in the form of an uptrend, after another upward impulse, followed by a pullback and a new attempt to go up, but failed, and then the price went down, a break in the uptrend