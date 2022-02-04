Trend and levels - page 47
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EUR/USD, intraday, develops a serious corrective pullback
The point is that until the last trough is passed, the Up-trend condition will be met... Or what are you talking about?
In the last lower picture the yellow level is not the last trough but the first one, the last one is the lower blue one in the upper picture, you can't see it. The bars are sort of right to left)
In the last bottom figure the yellow level is not the last trough but the first one, the last one is the bottom blue one on the top one, you can't see it. The bars are kind of right to left)
there are H6 and H1, the longer the time the price cannot pass the level, the more significant it is, I showed the uptrend on H6 and then the correction on H1
Bitcoin, intra-hours turnaround readiness, H1 Downtrend, intra-hours, formed an uptrend (M15), within the uptrend there was an attempt to go up, but failed, now falling, a little bit more and the uptrend will break
there are H6 and H1, the longer the time the price cannot pass the level, the more significant it is, I showed the uptrend on H6 and then the correction on H1 for clarity
Right, but the correction is not to the last blue level but to the first yellow one. Or am I reading it wrong?
Correct, but the correction is not to the last blue level, but to the first yellow one. Or is that not what I understand?
Yes, everything seems to be correct, until we fall to the yellow level, all that is happening is a corrective pullback within the uptrend
It seems to be correct, until we fall to the yellow level, all that is happening is a corrective pullback within the uptrend
So this is the first trough) Zero bar and the first trough)
Bitcoin, gave an upward spurt, but in the big picture - bear dominance has not changed anything, there is a trend in acceleration
It's time for levels, English Pound, strong fall - can't last forever, D1 premise, Long, no-return southbound, support level 1.36702, intraday, long, no-return from 4 o'clock, False breakdown inevitable.
The Canadian dollar, the last of the Mohicans, is going like a tank, likely stop at 1.28077