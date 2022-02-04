Trend and levels - page 51

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In a peculiar way for Bitcoin(maybe) to end a corrective pullback, just a strong impulse, started buying and that's it, roughly and abruptly went outside the boundaries of the Downtrend channel, now it's time to check, will the fall continue?


 

Bitcoin, the situation has finally unfolded, the downward corrective pullback is broken


 

Another shot in the direction of the Main, Rising trend


 

The market is thin these days, one more hit on the Pillar, and again a rebound, only quite significant


 

Looks like the move to the North is over, a deep correction is starting, heading South


 

Bitcoin, after a precipitous drop in one bar, began an equally precipitous intra-clock pullback


[Deleted]  
You're juggling terms without knowing what they are.
Flip a coin 1,000 times and you can see a trend, correction, pullback, rebound and patterns on a chart.
I mean, none of this is random.
 
Vladimir Baskakov:
You're juggling terms without knowing what they are.
Flip a coin 1,000 times and you will have a trend, correction, pullback, rebound and patterns on the chart.
I mean, none of this is random.

♪ write something more substantial ♪

You said you don't know shit about trends, didn't you? Where's that coming from now?
 
Sergey Lazarenko:

Looks like the move to the North is over, a deep correction is starting, heading South

It's really deep. That's probably why there are no trades in the pictures.

 
Andrei Trukhanovich:

It's really deep. That's probably why there are no trades in the pictures.

What are you interested in, deals or market direction?

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