Trend and levels - page 51
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In a peculiar way for Bitcoin(maybe) to end a corrective pullback, just a strong impulse, started buying and that's it, roughly and abruptly went outside the boundaries of the Downtrend channel, now it's time to check, will the fall continue?
Bitcoin, the situation has finally unfolded, the downward corrective pullback is broken
Another shot in the direction of the Main, Rising trend
The market is thin these days, one more hit on the Pillar, and again a rebound, only quite significant
Looks like the move to the North is over, a deep correction is starting, heading South
Bitcoin, after a precipitous drop in one bar, began an equally precipitous intra-clock pullback
You're juggling terms without knowing what they are.
♪ write something more substantial ♪You said you don't know shit about trends, didn't you? Where's that coming from now?
Looks like the move to the North is over, a deep correction is starting, heading South
It's really deep. That's probably why there are no trades in the pictures.
It's really deep. That's probably why there are no trades in the pictures.
What are you interested in, deals or market direction?