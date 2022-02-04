Trend and levels - page 49

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The jerk took place, the flight was normal


 

The Japanese yen went... Working off the forecast


 

Oil, Brent grades

The general direction is Long, it's pullback time

this is what it looks like on W1

And on the D1, yesterday's high was the downside high, the correction is starting


On the intraday, the last downside momentum has been broken and a break-down of the intraday resistance at 66.55 is on the way


 

Japanese Yen, getting ready to break into the Short


 

Euro/US Dollar, ripe for a Short


 

EUR/USD, there was a Local renewal of the previous Trough, the internal trend got larger and the price went backwards again


 
Sergey Lazarenko:

Euro/American Dollar, there was a Local update of the previous Trough, the internal trend got bigger and the price went backwards again


I would suggest that the target for the Euro is the .16402 to .16295 range.

If it slips through - somewhere around .12900 - .12850 in my view.

[Deleted]  
Dmitry Bogdanov:

I would suggest that the target for the euro is the .16402 to .16295 range.

If it slips through - somewhere between .12900 and .12850 in my view.

Seriously???
 
Vladimir Baskakov:
Seriously???

As you like it better.

if you are assessing trends on a 2 - 4 year scale, using a one month TF - you should not be interested in what I have written.

Within such cycles, these are minor fluctuations.

 
Dmitry Bogdanov:

I would suggest that the target for the euro is the .16402 to .16295 range.

If it slips through - somewhere between .12900 and .12850 in my opinion.

I think this is a thankless job, predicting long range targets, you may hit it, but the time factor may interfere, it may come to the target or stall.

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