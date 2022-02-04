Trend and levels - page 25
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I don't like this natural gas!!! Probably because there's no way they can get it to us)))
But I would have gotten a stop here. After a candle like that yesterday I would have been waiting for a buy entry point.
so you translate tvh from a simple opening order, to an order with confirmation, early in the morning there was a breakout level, and the price fell deep, and now went back to the level, reversal yesterday's candle, it should work its forecast, after such a fall back to the level as tvh? By the way, I messed up, there is no forecast for South, only North of the level
so you translate tvh from a simple opening order, to an order with confirmation, early in the morning there was a breakdown of the level, and the price fell deeply, and now went back to the level, yesterday's reversal candle, it should work its forecast, after such a fall back to the level as tvh? By the way, I messed up, there is no forecast for South, only North of the level
Yeah maybe I did that too) I would not have entered the trade yet. Buy stop would be above the level now!
I would like to formalize the preconditions for ТВх, for example, a level breakout with clear signs, and publish the same ТВх somewhere, so that there would be a succession of drawings with the same ТВх to fill up the eye. I checked at once and all possible patterns were shown, like the TVX at False Breakdown after the breakdown of the level candlestick (on yesterday's day) and there will be only few patterns, in which state the price approaches the level... Euro/Canadian dollar, I think initially all clear? Yesterday's price made a breakthrough, but the intraday was peculiar.
First of all, it went intra-hours, right? Second, the price went up in the momentum, and then fell down, but we have to make it clear, so here we have only one ТВх and one stop, the minimal one, after the breakdown at M5.
What do you think of that?
I would like to formalize the preconditions for ТВх, for example, a level breakout with clear signs, and publish the same ТВх somewhere, so that there would be a succession of drawings with the same ТВх, to fill up the eye. I checked at once and all possible patterns were shown, like the TVX at False Breakdown after the breakdown of the level candlestick (on yesterday's day) and there will be only few patterns, in which state the price approaches the level... Euro/Canadian dollar, I think initially all clear? Yesterday's price made a breakthrough, but the intraday was peculiar.
First of all, it went intra-hours, right? Second, the price went up in the momentum, and then fell down, but we have to make it clear, so here we have only one ТВх and one stop, the minimal one, after the breakdown at M5.
What do you think of that?
It's a great idea. Ready to help with the implementation.
About the Euro-cad... Well there's a fresher level no?
the idea is a great one. I'm ready to help make it happen.
about the Euro-cad... Well there's a fresher level no?
It is not newer but closer to the current price, mine is bigger, yours is only visible on D1 and mine is on MN, so fresh/not new is not a good gradation, they are from different timeframes
Well, it's probably not fresher, but closer to the current price, my level is bigger, yours is only visible from D1, and mine is on MN, so it's not fresh/not fresh, they are from different timeframes
So again the question is which time frame you take the level from...
For that matter, it doesn't matter if it's a month or a day. It's a question of the date of formation of the level
Then again, the question is what time period do you take the level from...
For that matter, it doesn't matter if it's a month or a day. It's a question of the date of formation of the level
I'm not the final authority; the levels may make reversals at different times and (IMHO) they should be separated, so the separation may be understandable, logical, fit into the picture of a forecast. Here's why this level seemed logical to me and the other one to you.
Then again, the question is what time period do you take the level from...
For that matter, it doesn't matter if it's a month or a day. It's a question of the date of the level
Look at MN, it's a downtrend, it's a level, by the way 5.0 pips where the stop stopped on the retracement attempt
We have to link it to the logic of what's going on, look at MN, downtrend, and this is its level, by the way the 5.0 pips of the stop has held up the attempted pullback
Yeah you're making it complicated again.
We have two levels, one from the month, one from the day... Both broken. What that means is two pluses to support selling...
Next, you put stops based on APR, so the entry point must be perfect, so it must be executed from the more favourable price, so the risk is as low as possible...
I think all questions fall away, from which level I would prefer to enter ...
We have to apply some logic to it, look at MN, it's a downtrend, and this is its level, by the way, the 5.0 pips of the stop has stopped an attempted pullback
i generally suggest, when a situation becomes doubtful, to take a picture, and then check what has worked and what has not. Once we obtain the same pictures, we will be able to draw some conclusions. There's no other way to solve any of the disputes... Make a cloud of some kind, share it, make folders on the PL, on the breakdown, on the breakdown... And on controversial situations... And then subfolders... LPs and what views there will be, etc...
That's the idea I had.