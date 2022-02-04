Trend and levels - page 19
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@SVETLANA LOKSHINA
Did you react on Cable?
On M5 after the return was more or less safe TVH, retest of the level (touch) after a small pullback and drop, I entered there
I tried, the week-long break knocked me out, I forgot how to wait.
I sold from 1.37. The level is round, beautiful)
come on, like a canadian, a thought?
Give me your idea, and then we'll talk about it
come on, like a canadian, thoughts?
there is nothing attractive here in the canal, and it is not going to get out
there is nothing attractive here in the canal, and it is not going to get out
We'll compare in less than an hour.
What do you want to compare it to?
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Bitcoin, mirror level 34770 seems to have repelled bearish attacks, at least for now
What do you want to compare it to?
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Bitcoin, mirror level 34770 seems to have beaten off the bears, at least for now.
what to compare it to?))) well, apparently, the secret thought that is in this man's head)
There may be a hint here that the interest rate will be announced and something else there))))
If it happens, I will sell, I will probably have a secret thought in the man's head. Probably a hint here that the interest rate will be announced or something else.
If it happens, I will sell. And our mysterious stranger will probably post his thoughts after the news)
What do you compare it to?))) well, apparently, with the secret thought that is in that person's head)
There's probably a hint here that the interest rate will be announced and something else there)))
If it happens, I will sell, I will probably have a secret thought in the man's head. Probably a hint here that the interest rate will be announced or something else.
If it happens, I will sell. And our mysterious stranger will probably post his thoughts after the news)
Vladimir Baskakov:
Надо покупать, это даже
the child understands.
Oh, great! Did you buy a lot? At what price, if it's not a mystery. I'm not asking for a screen shot. This must be very difficult for you...
there's nothing attractive in the canal and it's not going to get out
Well... Biden was going to cut the canadians oil pipeline, they're sad.... and they got the hell out of the canal right after the forecast
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By the way, will there be anything on MetaTrader or is this the Herczyk Channel ? :-)