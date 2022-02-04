Trend and levels - page 21

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Sergey Lazarenko:

Why are you so mean?

Why angry? I'm not.

I hope that a man has earned money.

Vladimir Baskakov:
You have to buy, even a child understands that.

And the market is no place for children to play.

 
SVETLANA LOKSHINA:

Why angry. Not at all.

Now about ТВх, АТР(5) 90,0 points, i.e. size of stop-loss 10% = 9,0 points, 15% = 15,0 points, in Insta of course it is impossible to hold such benchmarks, but in this case we will talk about the benchmark. In this case TVH would have been successful only after a clear breakthrough on the Impulse, and then on the return. You could just SEll Stop, with a fixed stop, and after a move of 94.0 pips, i.e. a risk/profit trade of 1 to 10, all clear in the algorithm?

[Deleted]  
Sergey Lazarenko:

Why are you so angry?

Because there's a lot of arrogance and not enough knowledge
 

Or another type of ТВX: 1) condition of level break-down, so that the price goes behind the level, 2) on the way back to the level, wait for the price to touch it, and then wait for the reaction on the level, the bounce 5.0 points and after the TVX from the level, with a stop behind the bounce extremum - is it OK?


 
Vladimir Baskakov:
Because there's a lot of arrogance, but not enough knowledge.

Well, you tell me! All the best! I don't speak from now on with those who have no drawings or deals... The empty-nesters with the arrogance...

[Deleted]  
SVETLANA LOKSHINA:

Well, you tell me! All the best! I don't speak from now on with those who have no drawings or deals... The empty-nesters with the arrogance...

Drawings, yes, only in school.
 
Sergey Lazarenko:

Now about ТВх, АТР(5) 90,0 points, i.e. size of stop-loss 10% = 9,0 points, 15% = 15,0 points, in Insta it is certainly not possible to keep such benchmarks, but in this case we will talk about the benchmark. In this case TVH would have been successful only after a clear breakthrough on the Impulse, and then on the return. You could just SEll Stop, with a fixed stop, and after a move of 94.0 pips, i.e. risk/profit of the trade 1 to 10, all clear in the algorithm?

What pair is this for?

i usually miss 10% of atr stop. 90 pips is certainly cool for ATP, but what about the EUR? What should I put 6 pips?

 
SVETLANA LOKSHINA:

What pair is that?

I usually miss 10% of the atr stop. 90 pips is cool on APP, but what about the Euro? I don't know. 6 pips.

that's which one, you should set up a notification so all calls can be heard https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/359867/page20#comment_20300007

Тренд и уровни
Тренд и уровни
  • 2021.01.20
  • www.mql5.com
Хотелось бы обсудить эту тему, тему Тренда и уровней Тренд - это направленное движение цены, но это определение вообщем, поэтому нужны детали...
 
SVETLANA LOKSHINA:

What pair is that?

I usually miss 10% of the atr stop. 90 pips is cool on APP, but what about the Euro? What should I do with 6 pips?

You may want to put a stop at 6 pips or at least 6 pips in EUR.

 

And now again a predisposition for TVX on False Breakdown, from the same level, in addition this level 142.03 is reinforced by a reversal candle with a long tail, if it reaches the level, then again we have to sell?


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