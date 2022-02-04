Trend and levels - page 28
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
What kind of a man are you? You are comparing everything and everyone to your great personality, work with technical analysis instead of comparing faces in the mirror, and people will be drawn and there will be no plum, which is rapidly approaching your account, because there was already a period of single-digit movement, so the slump is not far away.
Ether over the weekend, TVh on Breakdown, no market support for a new move yet
Bitcoin, LightCoin, BictoinCash, all on standby
EUR/USD, 1.21746, LP/Short, 1.21296, LP/Long, 1.2074, LP/Long, 1.22096, LP/Short
EUR/USD, 1.21746, LP/Short, 1.21296, LP/Long, 1.2074, LP/Long, 1.22096, LP/Short
The pattern is towards the rise of the pair
The pattern is towards the rise of the pair
so yesterday the market did not support the upward forecast, if everything had been smooth, it would have flown away yesterday, but yesterday a white wave was drawn, uncertainty, right?
So yesterday the market did not support the upside forecast, if everything had been smooth, it would have flown away yesterday, but yesterday a white wave was drawn, uncertainty, right?
The volumes from the SME on Thursday were selling, but there were no sales, on Friday there was a consolidation above the support level, which means that somebody is defending his positions and not letting the price fall.
Therefore, we expect a further rise to about 2230
The volumes from the CME on Thursday said to be selling, but there were no sales, on Friday there was a consolidation above the support level, which means someone is defending their positions and not letting the price fall.
Therefore, we expect a further rise to about 2230
IMHO, this topic is complicated, with volumes, I am not familiar with it
The volumes from the CME on Thursday said to be selling, but there were no sales, on Friday there was a consolidation above the support level, which means someone is defending their positions and not letting the price fall.
Therefore, we expect a further rise to about 2230
Ether, stupidly buying, apparently liking the $1,000 figure, much better on Bitcoin, 32,000...