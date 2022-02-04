Trend and levels - page 28

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Sergey Lazarenko:

What kind of a man are you? You are comparing everything and everyone to your great personality, work with technical analysis instead of comparing faces in the mirror, and people will be drawn and there will be no plum, which is rapidly approaching your account, because there was already a period of single-digit movement, so the slump is not far away.

You have a wild imagination
 

Ether over the weekend, TVh on Breakdown, no market support for a new move yet


 

Bitcoin, LightCoin, BictoinCash, all on standby


 

EUR/USD, 1.21746, LP/Short, 1.21296, LP/Long, 1.2074, LP/Long, 1.22096, LP/Short


 
Sergey Lazarenko:

EUR/USD, 1.21746, LP/Short, 1.21296, LP/Long, 1.2074, LP/Long, 1.22096, LP/Short

The pattern is towards the rise of the pair


 
Vitaly Muzichenko:

The pattern is towards the rise of the pair


so yesterday the market did not support the upward forecast, if everything had been smooth, it would have flown away yesterday, but yesterday a white wave was drawn, uncertainty, right?

 
Sergey Lazarenko:

So yesterday the market did not support the upside forecast, if everything had been smooth, it would have flown away yesterday, but yesterday a white wave was drawn, uncertainty, right?

The volumes from the SME on Thursday were selling, but there were no sales, on Friday there was a consolidation above the support level, which means that somebody is defending his positions and not letting the price fall.

Therefore, we expect a further rise to about 2230

 
Vitaly Muzichenko:

The volumes from the CME on Thursday said to be selling, but there were no sales, on Friday there was a consolidation above the support level, which means someone is defending their positions and not letting the price fall.

Therefore, we expect a further rise to about 2230

IMHO, this topic is complicated, with volumes, I am not familiar with it

[Deleted]  
Vitaly Muzichenko:

The volumes from the CME on Thursday said to be selling, but there were no sales, on Friday there was a consolidation above the support level, which means someone is defending their positions and not letting the price fall.

Therefore, we expect a further rise to about 2230

Weekend, today and tomorrow
 

Ether, stupidly buying, apparently liking the $1,000 figure, much better on Bitcoin, 32,000...


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