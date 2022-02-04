Trend and levels - page 22
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that's the one, you put in a notification so that all calls can be heard https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/359867/page20#comment_20300007
I don't know how you attach the pictures, but they don't enlarge for me. And I can't see what number is there or where...
I don't know how you attach pictures, but they don't enlarge for me. And I can't see what number is there or where...
It's a bug in the forum engine, mine doesn't open either, it should work now.
there you go, glitchy engine
And now again a predisposition for TVX on False Breakdown, from the same level, in addition this level 142.03 is reinforced by a reversal candle with a long tail, if it again reaches the level, then again we have to sell?
Well in theory you can try it, but the deal is counter-trend you have to remember about it. And do not exit like I did... But quickly...
Euro/English pound, here's the level, ***knows where from
And Tvh, there's an impassable level on H1
In general I think the pound is going to renew the hai today. Therefore selling is risky.
The euro pound is one of the best pictures today. Yesterday it broke through and closed lower...
If the pound, as I expect, will go to the new highs and the Euro will continue to weaken, the downward march will be very impressive.
Well, you could try it, but it's a counter-trend trade, you have to remember that. And don't go out like I did... But quickly...
And in the GBP, same thing, the level of 1.36863, yesterday's long-tail candle
And in the GBP, same thing, the level of 1.36863, yesterday's long tail candlestick
still inclined to think there's going to be a breakout and a decent move up. Even bought some on the breakdown.
Still inclined to think there will be a breakout and a decent upward move. I even bought some for the breakdown.
Hmm, what is the reasoning behind it? Because yesterday's candlestick has a long tail, i.e. the level has strength, and gives a clear bounce from itself
hmm, what's the rationale?
yesterday was a very good lp, the tail was great... what are we seeing? a drop... no. A near retest.
And the euro pound is like a predictor pair