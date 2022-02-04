Trend and levels - page 24
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Duck, you're confusing trending with counter-trending. They are two different songs... On a trend, we can fiddle and fiddle all we want...
But a counter-trend, everything should be clear and clear... We've drawn the tail and go down without a pullback... I don't know, but even I don't want to make a false trade there now. Even though the APAC has been passed
I agree, it's a blurry picture, on the one hand it shows the upside pressure and on the other hand it's yesterday's reversal candlestick
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Is it like that for the franc?
By the way, it looks like it is in shock, does not know what to do, the Cable is up, the Euro is down, and probably just stands in a horizontal channel
I agree, cloudy picture, on the one hand it shows pressure to the tops, on the other hand yesterday's reversal candlestick
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Is this how you do it with the franc?
By the way, it looks like it is in a shock not knowing what to do, the Cable is up, the Euro is down, so it looks like it is just in a horizontal channel
I'm not doing anything. There were sales but I closed on Monday... Nothing to do there yet.
Not doing anything. There were sales but I closed on Monday... There's nothing to do there yet.
the levels, that's what I'm saying
On Bitcoin, mirror level 34770, predicts yesterday's north candle? Or is it inaudible?
levels are what I'm talking about.
We need to go beyond this bar... inside which we walk.
On Bitcoin, mirror level 34770, predicts yesterday's north candle? Or is it unclear.
I would have already removed that level in the middle... if it's honestly not predicting anything to me.
Mikhalych in the forecast
Mikhalych is in the forecast.
well, he certainly has a better price to buy
Well, he's certainly got a better price to buy
But it is very easy to go to the imaginary world, and on the contrary, the closer we get to what is going on, the better. By the way, the situation with the trend (in this downtrend), and like a candle with a long tail, but it is different from the situation on the cable, here Klose yesterday's candle gave values near the level, but not as the pound far from the level, and a drop in the morning, this picture for natural gas
The more we get closer to what is going on, the better. By the way, the situation with the trend (in this downtrend), and like a candle with a long tail, but it is different from the situation on the cable, here Klose yesterday's candle gave values near the level, and not as the pound far from the level, and right from the morning fall, this picture on Natural Gas
I don't like this natural gas!!! Probably because there's no way they can get it to us))))
But I would get a stop here. After such a candle yesterday I would have been waiting for an entry point to buy.