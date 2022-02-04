Trend and levels - page 9
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Long (not strong of course) on the candlesticks, no pressure on the level, which is comforting. Today, by the way, the day is totally bare, there is nothing on the calendar, only supply and demand in the case, nothing distracting, everything should be purely technical.
The master florist, Senor Gerchik Alexander Michailovich commenting on deals sent in for live comment
Well, this is kind of unbecoming for an argument, because we are trying to understand the technique, specific techniques, how to act at Buy/Sell, and not discussing where Gerchik takes money, just to clarify, can you say that Gerchik's technique is crooked / askew? If you have something to say, say it, and where Gerchik takes money I (and everyone) know, it is not interesting
This is an appropriate and absolutely sufficient argument. Why does Musk just build cars and rockets, and not a seminarian about the successful car and space business? Why does Potanin just mine nickel and not run an online course on nickel mining? Why does Brin just run Google and not peddle books like Building Profitable Search Engines from Zero in 30 Days?
Because:
1) when a person is directly engaged in his work, he is as successful as possible, any indirect occupation will reduce his effectiveness
2) there is no time for chit-chat and teaching, because teaching is a completely separate full-time occupation, while it is necessary to be engaged
3) no one, if possible, let alone willingly shares valuable secrets, because this is know-how and an advantage over competitors.
It seems to be clear and obvious to everybody, but people really want the money, so they turn off critical thinking and begin to believe that trading is a very special kind of business where nice people for money will tell them everything and will teach them everything. Moreover they stand behind guru like for their mother, they are ready to tear mouths of enemies. In fact not for him, of course, but for the promise of a beautiful life through simple actions, bites from those who encroach on it with their doubts and criticism.
These are such simple considerations, I'm not even talking about all sorts of tests, stats, monitoring and other nerdy nonsense, it is only of interest to all kinds of nerds.
It is an appropriate and absolutely sufficient argument. Why does Musk just build cars and rockets, rather than seminaries about the successful car and space business? Why does Potanin just mine nickel and not run an online course on nickel mining? Why does Brin just run Google and not peddle books like Building Profitable Search Engines from Zero in 30 Days?
Because:
1) when he is directly engaged in his work, a person is as successful as possible, any indirect occupation will reduce his effectiveness
2) there is no time for chit-chat and teaching, because teaching is a completely separate full-time occupation, while the work should be done
3) no one, if possible, let alone willingly shares valuable secrets, because this is know-how and an advantage over competitors.
It seems to be clear and obvious to everybody, but people really want the money, so they turn off critical thinking and begin to believe that trading is a very special kind of business where nice people for money will tell them everything and will teach them everything. Moreover they stand behind guru like for their mother, they are ready to tear mouths of enemies. In fact not for him, of course, but for the promise of a beautiful life through simple actions, bites from those who encroach on it with their doubts and criticism.
That's such simple considerations, I'm not even talking about tests, stats, monitoring and other nerdy stuff, it's only interesting for all kinds of nerds.
you've got a weak spot here, then who do you learn from? Mask, Potanin, and Brin clearly have no time, and they are not interested, or they are too greedy to give away their secrets, and all the others do not fit, how do they learn? Can you explain?
It is an appropriate and absolutely sufficient argument. Why does Musk just build cars and rockets, rather than seminaries about the successful car and space business? Why does Potanin just mine nickel and not run an online course on nickel mining? Why does Brin just run Google and not peddle books like Building Profitable Search Engines from Zero in 30 Days?
Because:
1) when a person is directly engaged in his work, he is as successful as possible, any indirect occupation will reduce his effectiveness
2) there is no time for chit-chat and teaching, because teaching is a completely separate full-time occupation, while the work should be done
3) no one, if possible, let alone willingly shares valuable secrets, because this is know-how and an advantage over competitors.
It seems to be clear and obvious to everybody, but people really want the money, so they turn off critical thinking and begin to believe that trading is a very special kind of business where nice people for money will tell them everything and will teach them everything. Moreover they stand up for guru like for their mother, they are ready to tear mouths of enemies. In fact not for him, of course, but for the promise of a beautiful life through simple actions, bites from those who encroach on it with their doubts and criticism.
These are such simple considerations, I'm not even talking about tests, stats, monitoring and other nerdy stuff, it's only of interest to all kinds of nerds.
Let's assume that everything is exactly as you wrote...
Question...Why are you wasting your time explaining it to some stupid unintelligent stranger))) Get busy, fly to the moon)
And as for Musk and others, it's probably just the exception to the rule, but that doesn't mean there aren't rules.
Every person, who has reached certain heights in absolutely any field, sooner or later wants to transfer knowledge. Doctors, sports coaches, teachers, even a plumber... This is the way the world works and the evolution of human development, in transferring knowledge to succeeding generations. If you don't want to teach anybody at 50, you may be able to do nothing yourself. And money has nothing to do with it. You can't take it with you anyway... You want to leave a different mark on the earth... Listen to Tinkov, for example... He wants to leave something good and light besides lining his pockets. Even if through such a serious ordeal as illness... Decided to set up a foundation in Russia to cure cancer patients.
You are too superficial. You're all about money. And therefore you are not interesting for the discussion that follows... Good luck on the moon)))Or come back when you're older!
Question...
are you watching the breakdown? It's all there, the Euro/Audi, Buy which, Bitcoin, and the most interesting about the signs of LP in the 19:20 timing channel, clearly, I haven't seen that before, and here's more, about the level split, and how to act there
By the way, about the Audi (not the one with the car) :-)
who knows why they are trading "names" for it ?
are you watching the breakdown? It's all there, the Euro/Audi, which is Buy, which is Bitcoin, and the most interesting about the signs of LP in the 19:20 timing channel, clearly, I haven't seen that before, and also about the level split, and how to act there.
I'll have a look at the tape...
by the way, about the Audi (not the car) :-)
who knows why they sell them "names" ?
what other names? i don't get it
I'll look at the tape...
What other names? I don't get it.
Gerchik, in particular. The "gurus" of technical analysis
Gerchik, in particular. The "gurus" of technical analysis.
well, for the record, he doesn't trade forex at all. He just does market direction analysis... nothing more... So it's stupid to say what you do not know))))
And to watch his analysis or not, is up to you... Why is he sticking out like a pain in the ass?))) A successful trader is unlikely to bother anyone else) Get busy with your own trading...