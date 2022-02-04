Trend and levels - page 20
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Well... Biden was going to cut the Canadians' pipeline, they're sad.... and went right out of the canal right after the forecast.
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By the way, will there be anything on MetaTrader, or is this the Herczyk Channel ? :-)
I do not understand what Metatrader you mean and what is it supposed to be? What is the Gerczyk Channel? Can you speak Russian?
I don't understand which Metatrader and what is it supposed to be? What's the Gerchik Channel? Can you do it in Russian?
I'm talking about Metatrader... I spell it: M-E-T-A-T-R-E-Y-D-E-R.
when discussing a strategy it's customary to give Toolzas, Code, Sets, Indicators and Expert Advisors
Well, that's great! Did you buy a lot? At what price, if it's not a mystery. I'm not asking for a screen shot. It must be very hard for you...
From here, from the bottom line...
I'm talking about Metatrader...spell it: M-E-T-A-T-R-E-Y-D-E-R
when discussing strategy it is customary to give Toolzas, Code, Sets, Indicators and Expert Advisors
Ahhhh, so you're stuck in 2019, here's a look at the forum's destination not about codes at all, if about codes then you've mixed up the section, search below it... If you still do not see, then decipher, this section for a general discussion, where the idea should gather traders in the currency and stock market, all clear? If you do not understand, then write to the serviceDesk, they will explain you (probably). Not programmers, but traders
Canadian Dollar, Buy from lower channel boundary, after strong drop
Silver is ripe for a return inside the range
What do you want to compare it to?
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Bitcoin, mirror level 34770 seems to have repelled the bears, at least for now
What does this have to do with the bit? There was money to be made on the Canadian. Hope to see a reaction from the rest of the pairs in less than an hour. Good luck.
I hope you succeeded.
I hope you succeeded.
Why are you so mean?
@SVETLANA LOKSHINA
Look at the cross/rate, English Pound/Japanese Yen, yesterday's day, 142.03 level, opening yesterday to 70.0 pips, APR(5)=90.0 pips, and this is how the intraday came off, is this a fair premise for a False Breakdown? Is everything clear here? Or is there a slip?