Trend and levels - page 32

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Silver, gave TVh intraday, after a long over 2ATP



[Deleted]  
Sergey Lazarenko:

there is still a little bit left, the market will unwind his deposit in the near future

That's a long time to wait.
 
Vladimir Baskakov:
You're gonna have to wait a long time.

Calm down, I was joking.

[Deleted]  
Sergey Lazarenko:

Calm down, I was joking.

Yeah, hi, Gertch. Did you thank him for the leak?
 

#CAT Short from the level, on the upside, 186.95


 
Vladimir Baskakov:
Yeah, hi, Gertch. Did you thank him for losing?

he is unlikely to be sympathetic, I lost 130 euros of my own, the market gave me the rest, the market took it away

[Deleted]  
Sergey Lazarenko:

he is unlikely to be sympathetic, I lost 130 euros of my own, the market gave me the rest, the market took it away

Keep trading on his notes and he'll take it all.
 
Vladimir Baskakov:
Keep peddling his notes and he'll take it all.

Is your whole purpose in life to shit on someone? If you don't shit on someone, you can't sleep?

[Deleted]  
Sergey Lazarenko:

Is your whole purpose in life to shit on someone? If you don't shit on someone, you can't sleep?

You're just going the wrong way, I warn you.
 
Vladimir Baskakov:
You're just going down the wrong road, I warn you.

So you talk in essence, with arguments, with technical analysis, to tear Herrchik's technique to shreds

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