Trend and levels - page 32
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Silver, gave TVh intraday, after a long over 2ATP
there is still a little bit left, the market will unwind his deposit in the near future
You're gonna have to wait a long time.
Calm down, I was joking.
Calm down, I was joking.
#CAT Short from the level, on the upside, 186.95
Yeah, hi, Gertch. Did you thank him for losing?
he is unlikely to be sympathetic, I lost 130 euros of my own, the market gave me the rest, the market took it away
he is unlikely to be sympathetic, I lost 130 euros of my own, the market gave me the rest, the market took it away
Keep peddling his notes and he'll take it all.
Is your whole purpose in life to shit on someone? If you don't shit on someone, you can't sleep?
Is your whole purpose in life to shit on someone? If you don't shit on someone, you can't sleep?
You're just going down the wrong road, I warn you.
So you talk in essence, with arguments, with technical analysis, to tear Herrchik's technique to shreds