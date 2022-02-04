Trend and levels - page 31

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US Dollar/Swiss Franc, 0.89891 Short on Lp, 0.88381, Long on LP


 

Canadian Dollar, Short, 1.29514


 
Sergey Lazarenko:

Canadian Dollar, Short, 1.29514


Before going short, look where the price is on the longer timeframe.

 
Aleksandr Yakovlev:

Before shorting look at where price is on the larger TF.

I meant entering from a level on a False Breakdown of a level, and where is the price? Explain, I don't get the idea

 

Audi, overslept tvh on breakdown from 0.76396 level


 
Sergey Lazarenko:

I meant entering from a level on a False Breach from a level, and where is the price? Explain, I don't get the idea.

Let's look at the weekly chart. What do we see there?

And what we see is that there was a lot of reaction from that price (where the bottom line is).

Both bounces and breakouts followed by a test (mirror level and many more.

Also the last low was broken. Only longs should be considered now.

The 4h chart shows a big consolidation.

It is not advisable to enter this pair at all now. We have to wait for the result. We will either see a false-break.

Or we will see a full-fledged breakout of this zone and a test of the upper one. And then only longs.

If we see a false breakthrough (the price returns to the zone) and a TP border test... Of course we may, but we should be very careful shorting near this zone. But I wouldn't recommend it.

So it goes like this. But you are free to do what you want. That's just how I see it.

And also.

The price may go to 1.29400 and from there to test the zone.

In case of a consolidation, the price will go to 1.31.

 
Aleksandr Yakovlev:

Let's look at the weekly chart. What do we see there?

And what we see is that there was a lot of reaction from this price (where the bottom line is).

And bounces and breakouts followed by a test(mirror level and many more.

Also the last low was broken. Only longs should be considered now.

The 4h chart shows a big consolidation.

It is not advisable to enter this pair at all now. We have to wait for the result. We will either see a false-break.

Or we will see a full-fledged breakout of this zone and a test of the upper one. And then only longs.

If we see a false breakthrough (the price returns to the zone) and a TP border test... Of course we may short near this zone, but we should be very careful. But I wouldn't recommend it.

So it goes like this. But you are free to do what you want. That's just how I see it.

And also.

The price may go to 1.29400 and from there to test the zone.

In the case of a consolidation, the price will go to 1.31.

I got the idea, but IMHO, the intraday movements may be taken from the levels, and it's not so important what the chart shows.

 
Sergey Lazarenko:

I get the idea, but IMHO, you can take intraday movements, from levels, and with them it is not very important globally what the picture shows

Then good luck)))

 
Aleksandr Yakovlev:

Then good luck)))

this is just a guess, a fantasy (about catching moves intraday), monitoring will show if there is money there or not

 

The first trade on the updated algorithm went in, Long from 81.083


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