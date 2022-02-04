Trend and levels - page 31
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US Dollar/Swiss Franc, 0.89891 Short on Lp, 0.88381, Long on LP
Canadian Dollar, Short, 1.29514
Canadian Dollar, Short, 1.29514
Before going short, look where the price is on the longer timeframe.
Before shorting look at where price is on the larger TF.
I meant entering from a level on a False Breakdown of a level, and where is the price? Explain, I don't get the idea
Audi, overslept tvh on breakdown from 0.76396 level
I meant entering from a level on a False Breach from a level, and where is the price? Explain, I don't get the idea.
Let's look at the weekly chart. What do we see there?
And what we see is that there was a lot of reaction from that price (where the bottom line is).
Both bounces and breakouts followed by a test (mirror level and many more.
Also the last low was broken. Only longs should be considered now.
The 4h chart shows a big consolidation.
It is not advisable to enter this pair at all now. We have to wait for the result. We will either see a false-break.
Or we will see a full-fledged breakout of this zone and a test of the upper one. And then only longs.
If we see a false breakthrough (the price returns to the zone) and a TP border test... Of course we may, but we should be very careful shorting near this zone. But I wouldn't recommend it.
So it goes like this. But you are free to do what you want. That's just how I see it.
And also.
The price may go to 1.29400 and from there to test the zone.
In case of a consolidation, the price will go to 1.31.
Let's look at the weekly chart. What do we see there?
And what we see is that there was a lot of reaction from this price (where the bottom line is).
And bounces and breakouts followed by a test(mirror level and many more.
Also the last low was broken. Only longs should be considered now.
The 4h chart shows a big consolidation.
It is not advisable to enter this pair at all now. We have to wait for the result. We will either see a false-break.
Or we will see a full-fledged breakout of this zone and a test of the upper one. And then only longs.
If we see a false breakthrough (the price returns to the zone) and a TP border test... Of course we may short near this zone, but we should be very careful. But I wouldn't recommend it.
So it goes like this. But you are free to do what you want. That's just how I see it.
And also.
The price may go to 1.29400 and from there to test the zone.
In the case of a consolidation, the price will go to 1.31.
I got the idea, but IMHO, the intraday movements may be taken from the levels, and it's not so important what the chart shows.
I get the idea, but IMHO, you can take intraday movements, from levels, and with them it is not very important globally what the picture shows
Then good luck)))
Then good luck)))
this is just a guess, a fantasy (about catching moves intraday), monitoring will show if there is money there or not
The first trade on the updated algorithm went in, Long from 81.083