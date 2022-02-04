Trend and levels - page 18
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any level can stop the price, but in order to understand whether a stop or breakout is expected, you need to look at the state in which the price approaches the level.
The trend shows the expected profit, that's all, using the trend you can predict the movement, with a 50/50 chance, that's all. Levels, - is the entry point with minimal costs, the probability of some event, breakdown/breakout 50/50
I conclude that levels are not necessary.
And what level will stop the price if the price is at an all-time high?
Here's a rough way to think about it, English Pound/Audi, Global trend is Downtrend, I marked it with a channel, but there's almost no point because you don't know when this trend is going to continue... On the D1, there is a resistance level at 1.76563, which holds the price together with the weekend for 5 days... I also see the shadows of the candlestick touching the level, long, i.e. the predisposition to withdrawal from the level, than to break it down. After the breakdown on the H1, the market did not support it (Breakdown), the return to the level occurred, which was a Short from the level, with a stop behind the high of the last hour.
I conclude that levels are not needed.
They are only needed for one thing, to hit them with a short stop in case of an entry point, which will give a large risk/profit trade in case of success, and otherwise, where to do TVH? Where to place the stop? So that the risk/profit of the trade is large?
they are only needed for one thing, to hitch to them in case of an entry point, with a short stop, which in case of luck will give a big risk/profit trade, otherwise, where to make TVH? Where to place the stop? So that the risk/profit of the trade is large?
Have you seen the quotes at all?
I don't need to look for anything, I take the value above which the price cannot rise for 5 days, and what does the fifth sign have to do with it? Every broker has different values, but there is one fact that everyone has: the High of the day candle, and after three working days on Close there was no excess...
I don't have to look for anything, I take the value above which the price cannot rise for 5 days, and what does the fifth sign have to do with it? Every broker has different values, but there is one fact that everyone has: High of the day candle, and after three working days on Close there was no exceedance...
again you've made rubbish out of the topic... I don't understand what the problem is, you don't like the levels, you don't like Gerczyk, go to the branches where you think things are right. If such a branch does not exist, create one and show the world how it should be... In the meantime it all looks silly and stupid... No offence boys.
again you've made rubbish out of the topic... I don't understand what the problem is, you don't like the levels, you don't like Gerczyk, go to the branches where you think things are right. If such a branch does not exist, create one and show the world how it should be... In the meantime it all looks silly and stupid... No offence boys.
Get this thing in order.
clean up
I don't need it))) to shake the air!
It's the boys who like to measure themselves. Apparently they enjoy it. Don't be like them. If you do not respond they will fall off as something unnecessary))))
Just do your job and that's it!
@SVETLANA LOKSHINA
Did you react on Cable?
On M5 after the return was more or less safe TVH, retest of the level(touch) after a small pullback and fall, I entered there
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The trend and levels
SVETLANA LOKSHINA, 2021.01.20 14:23
I don't need it))) To stir the air!
As for the boys, they like to measure their merits. Apparently they enjoy it. Don't be like them. If you do not respond they fall off as something unnecessary))))
Just do your job and that's it!
I'm trying, man, a week's break knocked me out, I forgot how to wait.