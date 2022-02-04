Trend and levels - page 27
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
What was it for?
Of course not, that's not what I said, that's not the way it should be
So, what levels are we going to break through?
You need to think about your destiny, look at your deal, where you opened, where you closed, and how you have survived the loss, the profit 13.0 pips, you have survived, without a stop, 40.0 pips. And the lot is outrageous, and today is just lucky, if the price gave a turn in those days, that's it, a rapid sinking. But you are silly, you think, that the market will always be with you, and it does not happen, because the last time you lost it was at the beginning of December? And since about mid-December the Euro/English Pound - has been going down without a strong pullback, in the near future the relationship between the EuroZone and the UK will change, and so will the nature of the movement, and we will see a dump.
You need to think about your destiny, look at your deal, where you opened, where you closed, and how you have outlived the losses, the profit 13.0 pips, outlived, without a stop, 40.0 pips. And the lot is outrageous, and today is just lucky, if the price gave a turn in those days, that's it, a rapid sinking. But you are silly, you think, that the market will always be with you, and it does not happen, because the last time you lost it was at the beginning of December? And since about mid-December the Euro/English Pound - has been going down without a strong pullback, in the near future the relationship between the EuroZone and the UK will change, and so will the nature of the movement, and we will see a dump.
You need to think about your destiny, look at your deal, where you opened, where you closed, and how you have survived the loss, the profit 13.0 pips, you have survived, without a stop, 40.0 pips. And the lot is outrageous, and today is just lucky, if the price gave a turn in those days, that's it, a rapid sinking. But you are silly, you think, that the market will always be with you, and it does not happen, because the last time you lost it was at the beginning of December? And since about mid-December the Euro/English Pound - has been going down without a strong pullback, in the near future the EuroZone/UK relationship will change and so will the nature of the movement, and we will see a plum.
Useless. Have written here before.
What kind of lot is prohibitive? Depo load 18%
There is no stop, and when there is no clear stop, the market always has moments when it pulls anyone into a net of imagined success, can you deny that? It starts to wobble back and forth, giving and taking away hope. Have you forgotten what you leaked at the beginning of December? And how was that? Only a clear stop, set at the time of opening of the position gives a chance that the unwinding of the deposit will not work. I think there is no point in giving arguments because you are now in a wave of success, in euphoria. You'd at least give me a factual critique so that I'd have something to think about.
If you forgot to add a leverage of 1 to 500, at 1 to 100, 5 * 18 = 80% load, that is, the plum will be if the price passes 120.0 points against, it's certainly a smart move, trade on a pair not with high volatility, but then immediately argument, on a volatile pair of trading approach will not work profitably, volatility will take all the profits.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems & strategy testing
Trend & Levels
khorosh, 2021.01.23 07:37
It is useless. I've already written here.
If you don't push it, don't drop it, it starts pushing and you don't want to slip it.
There is no stop, and when there is no clear stop, the market always has moments when it pulls anyone into a net of imagined success, would you deny it? It starts to wobble back and forth, giving and taking away hope. Have you forgotten what you leaked at the beginning of December? And how was that? Only a clear stop, set at the time of opening of the position gives a chance that the unwinding of the deposit will not work. I think there is no point in giving arguments because you are now in a wave of success, in euphoria. You'd at least give me a factual critique so that I'd have something to think about.
You forgot to add a leverage of 1 to 500, at 1 to 100, 5 * 18 = 80% load, that is, the plum will be if the price passes 120.0 points against, it's certainly a smart move, trade on a pair not with high volatility, but then the argument immediately, on a volatile pair trading approach will not work profitably, volatility will take away all the profits.
He will calm down only when the shakeout starts and the deposit unwinds on such a stop - it works on the principle - a decision is made not about the take, but about the stop on the current situation.
All my positions are closed, take a rest.
I was holding for three days without closing, I was sitting for a long time - this is what they call it when I was trying to go up and then I ran away with a penny profit without waiting even for the risk/profit 1 to 1. I got scared, it happens, I did not believe in the trend, I had all the signs of tilt, I had to bounce up and down more to unwind the deposit.
I was holding for three days without closing, I was sitting for a long time - this is what they call it when I was trying to go up and then I ran away with a penny profit without waiting even for the risk/profit 1 to 1. I got scared, it happens, I did not believe in the trend.
Yeah, I'm a long way from you, I'm happy for a penny, too.
What kind of a man are you? You are comparing everything and everyone to your great personality, work with technical analysis instead of comparing faces in the mirror, and people will be drawn, and there will be no plum, which is rapidly approaching your account, because there was already a period of single-digit movement, so the slump is not far away.