Trend and levels - page 17
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Look, I don't use a literal macd and I don't need to get my skull steamed up by this newbie stuff ;)
What did i say about the macd?
What did I say about the Formulae?
;)
Neither of these is good for trading
only supply and demand estimation and nothing else.
Yes, we can observe the movement
but what will happen to it next, no levels, no trend detection, no Dow theories will help
now the eva is going down and i told you it would
Why?
because the Sberbank has been dumping it since the 15th and that is it
;)))
what is the role of levels here?
nothing ;))))
throw it away, forget it and forgive it ;)
What did I say about FormulaE?
So don't waste your breath.
you're the one pushing the macd, not me.
;)
you're the one pushing the macd, not me.
;)
only estimate supply and demand and nothing else
And also sell expensive, buy cheap, cut losses and let profits flow.
And also sell expensive, buy cheap, cut losses and let profits flow.
Did you see my monitoring?
I only showed it to Baskakov, and incognito.
;)
Monitor the situation from public sources - plan to buy / bought / sold, etc.
you will get a clearer picture.
Did you guys see my monitoring?
I only showed it to Baskakov, and incognito.
;)
Demonstration of the state so to speak :-)
What century did Dow live in? What computer did he work on? Bitcoin trading?
nothing more to say? The essence of the market has not changed, the free market was a hundred years ago and it is the same today.
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Trend and levels
Evgeny Belyaev, 2021.01.17 18:38
What level should stop the price when it reaches the current historical maximum?
You may use any level to stop the price, but to understand whether it is a breakthrough or a stop waiting, you need to see the state in which the price reaches the level.
what did I say about the formulae?
;)
Neither of these is good for trading
only supply and demand estimation and nothing else.
Yes, we can observe the movement
but what will happen to it next, no levels, no trend detection, no Dow theories will help
now the eva is going down and i told you it would
Why?
because the Sberbank has been dumping it since the 15th and that is it
;)))
what is the role of levels here?
nothing ;))))
throw it away, forget it and forgive it ;)
the trend shows the expected size of the profit, and that's it, that is, using the trend you can predict the movement, with a 50/50 probability, that's all. Levels, - is the entry point with minimum cost, probability of some event, Break/Break Out 50/50.