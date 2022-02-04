Trend and levels - page 17

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[Deleted]  
Renat Akhtyamov:
Look, I don't use a literal macd and I don't need to get my skull steamed up by this newbie stuff ;)
What did I say about the macd?
 
Vladimir Baskakov:
What did i say about the macd?

What did I say about the Formulae?

;)

Neither of these is good for trading

only supply and demand estimation and nothing else.

Yes, we can observe the movement

but what will happen to it next, no levels, no trend detection, no Dow theories will help

now the eva is going down and i told you it would

Why?

because the Sberbank has been dumping it since the 15th and that is it

;)))

what is the role of levels here?

nothing ;))))

throw it away, forget it and forgive it ;)

[Deleted]  
Renat Akhtyamov:

What did I say about FormulaE?

Well, don't waste your breath.
 
Vladimir Baskakov:
So don't waste your breath.

you're the one pushing the macd, not me.

;)

[Deleted]  
Renat Akhtyamov:

you're the one pushing the macd, not me.

;)

Finish with the blue one.
 
Renat Akhtyamov:

only estimate supply and demand and nothing else


And also sell expensive, buy cheap, cut losses and let profits flow.

 
vladavd:

And also sell expensive, buy cheap, cut losses and let profits flow.

Did you see my monitoring?

I only showed it to Baskakov, and incognito.

;)

Monitor the situation from public sources - plan to buy / bought / sold, etc.

you will get a clearer picture.

 
Renat Akhtyamov:

Did you guys see my monitoring?

I only showed it to Baskakov, and incognito.

;)


Demonstration of the state so to speak :-)

 
Vladimir Baskakov:
What century did Dow live in? What computer did he work on? Bitcoin trading?

nothing more to say? The essence of the market has not changed, the free market was a hundred years ago and it is the same today.

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and trading strategy testing

Trend and levels

Evgeny Belyaev, 2021.01.17 18:38

What level should stop the price when it reaches the current historical maximum?


You may use any level to stop the price, but to understand whether it is a breakthrough or a stop waiting, you need to see the state in which the price reaches the level.

 
Renat Akhtyamov:

what did I say about the formulae?

;)

Neither of these is good for trading

only supply and demand estimation and nothing else.

Yes, we can observe the movement

but what will happen to it next, no levels, no trend detection, no Dow theories will help

now the eva is going down and i told you it would

Why?

because the Sberbank has been dumping it since the 15th and that is it

;)))

what is the role of levels here?

nothing ;))))

throw it away, forget it and forgive it ;)

the trend shows the expected size of the profit, and that's it, that is, using the trend you can predict the movement, with a 50/50 probability, that's all. Levels, - is the entry point with minimum cost, probability of some event, Break/Break Out 50/50.

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