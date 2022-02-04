Trend and levels - page 16

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Vladimir Baskakov:
There are no levels in forex.
They are only in your head.
Draw any line on the chart and consider it a level, this is absurd.

You may be wrong, levels are borders, but you may define them in different ways and you may trade from each of them with different success. That's why this statement comes out - levels are different in each head. But there is one But, Gerchik's definition of levels formalized, that is, everyone who is on the subject of this definition will hold a level the same with another if the other will rely on Gerchik's definition.

There are a lot of people trading at these levels, and more successfully than unsuccessfully. What about the trends? Or are you ignoring the questions as usual?

Here comes the reversal.


[Deleted]  
Sergey Lazarenko:

Maybe that's not how you put it, levels are a boundary, but that boundary can be defined in different ways, and each of those levels can be traded with different success. That's why this statement comes out - levels are different in each head. But there is one But, Gerchik's definition of levels formalized, that is, everyone who is on the subject of this definition will hold a level the same with another if the other will rely on Gerchik's definition.

There are a lot of people trading at these levels, and more successfully than unsuccessfully. What about the trends? Or are you ignoring the questions as usual?

Here comes the reversal.


When he himself starts trading at his levels, then we'll talk.
Define a trend for starters.
 
Vladimir Baskakov:
When he himself starts trading at his levels, then we'll talk.
Define a trend for starters

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Trend and levels

Sergey Lazarenko, 2021.01.09 14:21

I would like to discuss the topic Trend and Levels

The trend is a directed price movement, but this is the definition in general so we need details. A trend can be defined in different ways but I am inclined to the definition given by Dow and given to us in Murphy's interpretation, an uptrend is every subsequent Top and Trough above the previous one, and a downtrend is every subsequent Trough and Trough below the previous one, if none of the conditions are met, there is no trend.

Here is the definition of the trend, it was first discovered by Dow, and announced in the Russian-language segment of the Internet by Murphy

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Sergey Lazarenko:

here's the definition of a trend, first discovered by Dow and first announced in the Russian-language segment of the internet by Murphy

What century did Dow live in? What computer did he work on? Bitcoin trading?
 
Sergey Lazarenko:

But, Gerchik has formalised the definition of levels

And what level will stop the price if the price is at an all-time high?

 
Evgeny Belyaev:

And what level will stop the price if the price is at an all-time high?

It can be stopped like two fingers on the pavement.

and the level has absolutely nothing to do with it.

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Renat Akhtyamov:

can be stopped like two fingers on the pavement

and the level has absolutely nothing to do with it.

Yeah, your formulae will stop
 
Renat Akhtyamov:

can be stopped like two fingers on the pavement

and the level has absolutely nothing to do with it.

The question wasn't for you. The question was specific. Go and flub somewhere else.

 
Evgeny Belyaev:

The question was not for you. The question was specific. Go flub somewhere else.

Oh, man.

What difference does it make what level it's at?

you have to ask yourself what stops the price moving, as well as what affects its movement?

if she doesn't even care about zero
 
Vladimir Baskakov:
yeah, your formulae will stop
look, i don't use a literal macd and i don't need to get my skull steamed up with this rookie mix ;)
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