Trend and levels - page 16
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There are no levels in forex.
You may be wrong, levels are borders, but you may define them in different ways and you may trade from each of them with different success. That's why this statement comes out - levels are different in each head. But there is one But, Gerchik's definition of levels formalized, that is, everyone who is on the subject of this definition will hold a level the same with another if the other will rely on Gerchik's definition.
There are a lot of people trading at these levels, and more successfully than unsuccessfully. What about the trends? Or are you ignoring the questions as usual?
Here comes the reversal.
Maybe that's not how you put it, levels are a boundary, but that boundary can be defined in different ways, and each of those levels can be traded with different success. That's why this statement comes out - levels are different in each head. But there is one But, Gerchik's definition of levels formalized, that is, everyone who is on the subject of this definition will hold a level the same with another if the other will rely on Gerchik's definition.
There are a lot of people trading at these levels, and more successfully than unsuccessfully. What about the trends? Or are you ignoring the questions as usual?
Here comes the reversal.
When he himself starts trading at his levels, then we'll talk.
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Trend and levels
Sergey Lazarenko, 2021.01.09 14:21
I would like to discuss the topic Trend and Levels
The trend is a directed price movement, but this is the definition in general so we need details. A trend can be defined in different ways but I am inclined to the definition given by Dow and given to us in Murphy's interpretation, an uptrend is every subsequent Top and Trough above the previous one, and a downtrend is every subsequent Trough and Trough below the previous one, if none of the conditions are met, there is no trend.
Here is the definition of the trend, it was first discovered by Dow, and announced in the Russian-language segment of the Internet by Murphy
here's the definition of a trend, first discovered by Dow and first announced in the Russian-language segment of the internet by Murphy
But, Gerchik has formalised the definition of levels
And what level will stop the price if the price is at an all-time high?
And what level will stop the price if the price is at an all-time high?
It can be stopped like two fingers on the pavement.
and the level has absolutely nothing to do with it.
can be stopped like two fingers on the pavement
and the level has absolutely nothing to do with it.
can be stopped like two fingers on the pavement
and the level has absolutely nothing to do with it.
The question wasn't for you. The question was specific. Go and flub somewhere else.
The question was not for you. The question was specific. Go flub somewhere else.
Oh, man.
What difference does it make what level it's at?
you have to ask yourself what stops the price moving, as well as what affects its movement?if she doesn't even care about zero
yeah, your formulae will stop