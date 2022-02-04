Trend and levels - page 10
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I missed the TVH for CHF, but it worked out so for Kiwi; at false breakdown from the mirror level 0.71715, on M5 the stop was at 6.9 pips and the stop was hidden behind the Impulse candle, which led to the breakdown of the level.
Canadian dollar, effective, brisk passage on Impulses, both ways could have been if Mikhalych had not distracted to take profits with a risk/profit of 1 to 3
well, for the record, he doesn't trade forex at all. He just does market direction analysis... nothing more... So it's stupid to say what you do not know))))
And to watch his analysis or not, is up to you... Why is he sticking out like a pain in the ass?))) A successful trader is unlikely to bother anyone else.
And you, I see, you don't go for a word in hand. Apparently the market attracts such worthy women who are not inferior to the best representatives of the stronger sex).
I missed the TVH for the Swiss franc, but it worked out so for the Kiwi, on a false breakdown from the mirror level of 0.71715, on M5 I got a stop of 6.9 pips and hid the stop behind the Impulse candle, which led to the breakdown of the level.
When we go so well down, I switch to a small time frame and look where I reversed last time, and preferably this area should be completely unchecked... I pass it, then I go to the daytime and voila there is a perfect mirror 0.7149 on two red bars...
Of course it's better not to abuse it, you can say it's a level fit, I would call it an idealization of an entry point in this particular case. I may be wrong of course, but that's what I do, I adjust levels on smaller times to fit the ideal. The stop is shorter, the margin is larger.
So yes, the level was held above about the same place as yours...
And you, I see, do not hesitate to ask for words. Apparently the market attracts worthy women who are not inferior to the best representatives of the stronger sex).
I'm not in the habit of picking other people's pockets at all!
That about the strong sex and decent women)) sounds nice!
You have a weakness here, then who do you learn from? Musk, Potanin, and Brin obviously have no time, and are not interested, or are you too greedy to give away secrets, and all the others do not fit, so how do you learn? Can you explain?
I'm not in the habit of picking other people's pockets at all!
About the strong sex and decent women)), that's nice!
It's not weak, unless you count coming to kindergarten, where kids are happily sharing toys and candy with each other. Although even in a kindergarten you can already be hit on the forehead with a spatula. Why do you (and anyone else) fall for someone to share the profits with you? Unless for the big money, but they do not want to learn. There are some, so they take them, but not those who can really teach. If father or brother is a successful trader, they may teach. There are no such people? If you do not have them, you do not have to learn from them. If you read everything, try and think, then gradually (probably more no than yes) it will compile into your own understanding and a set of tools. I don't think there is a person or institution somewhere that can really teach you how to trade profitably for a couple hundred or thousand quid. Just as there is no such thing as a perpetual motion machine, there is not and will not be.
It could very well be.
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Trend and levels
SVETLANA LOKSHINA, 2021.01.11 17:55
If i'm going down this good, i switch to a shallow timeframe and look where i reversed last time and preferably this area is completely untraced... I pass, then I go to the daytime and voila there is a mirror perfect 0.7149 on two red bars...
Of course it's better not to abuse it, you can say it's a level fit, I would call it an idealization of an entry point in this particular case. I may be wrong of course, but that's what I do, I adjust levels on smaller times to fit the ideal. The stop is shorter, the margin is larger.
So yeah, the level was held higher about where you are...
it's not even a fix, and here is the iron argument, it's a refinement, it's not about the move to smaller times, look, the level 0,71528 (the same almost), only on D1 it is visible, it is 1) the real start of correction downwards, then, after the breakdown, the start of a good move up, so I got tired, looked, it is really cool, and lower, and it is more accurate, respect
He's had strong sex women for a long time now, it's normal
You shouldn't show your stupidity in front of the weaker sex. Don't disgrace the male gender).
It's not weak, unless you count coming to kindergarten, where kids happily share toys and candy with each other. Even in kindergarten, though, you can already get hit in the forehead with a spatula. Why do you (and anyone else) fall for someone to share the profits with you? Unless for the big money, but they do not want to learn. There are some, so they take them, but not those who can really teach. If father or brother is a successful trader, they may teach. There are no such people? If you do not have them, you do not have to learn from them. If you read everything, try and think, then gradually (probably more no than yes) it will compile into your own understanding and a set of tools. I don't think there is a person or institution somewhere that can really teach you how to trade profitably for a couple hundred or thousand quid. Just like there is no such thing as the perpetual motion machine, there is not and will not be.